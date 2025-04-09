Rugby Australia Locks In $210 Million Broadcast Deal Making Nine & Stan The Home Of Union Until 2030

Rugby Australia has officially renewed its broadcast partnership with Nine Entertainment, securing a five-year deal worth an estimated $210 million. The deal, which extends through to the end of the decade, promises to deliver comprehensive coverage of Australian rugby across free-to-air, streaming, and digital platforms — and includes financial incentives linked directly to the on-field performance of the Wallabies.

Under the new agreement, the Nine Network and Stan Sport will retain exclusive rights to broadcast all Wallabies and Wallaroos Test matches, Super Rugby Pacific, Super Rugby Women’s matches, the Bledisloe Cup, the Rugby Championship, and the upcoming Nations Cup tournament. It also includes local competitions such as the Shute Shield and Hospital Cup at least through 2027.

“The continuation of this partnership is a significant step forward for rugby in Australia,” said Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh.

“The partnership with the 9Network and Stan Sport is exceptionally strong and Rugby Australia is proud to partner with them for a further five years. In a challenging global media market, it is encouraging to see the value of Australian rugby content increasing”.

While Nine has not publicly disclosed the specific financial terms, industry sources have placed the value of the deal at approximately $210 million — a 40 per cent increase on the previous $150 million agreement signed in 2020. This includes a combination of cash and free advertising. Nine’s initial deal, which began in 2021, was worth $100 million over three years, with a subsequent two-year extension expiring at the end of 2025.

The new arrangement includes performance-based bonuses — a strategy aimed at incentivising success on the field. If the Wallabies improve their win rate, Rugby Australia will receive multi-million dollar cash boosts.

Nine, Australia’s largest locally owned media organisation, owns Stan, the Nine Network, major newspapers including The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, as well as top radio stations and digital properties. Rugby is a key part of Nine’s strategy to grow subscription numbers for Stan, with the company reporting an 11 per cent increase in audience on the platform since 2020 and a 17 per cent growth on Nine and 9Now.

“Today’s announcement reinforces Nine’s position as the home of Australia’s biggest sporting moments – bringing unrivalled entertainment, access and reach to fans, and the strongest and most effective partnership for premier sporting bodies that delivers like no other Australian media organisation can. We know there is no better combination than the 9Network, 9Now and Stan Sport to grow a sport’s popularity and deepen its connection with its fan base,” said Nine CEO, Matt Stanton. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Rugby Australia at a time when live sport continues to demonstrate its ability to drive strong growth across streaming and free-to-air audiences. This agreement isn’t just about showing world-class rugby – it’s about delivering fans a world-class experience on their screens. Whether through live coverage, streaming, expert commentary or exclusive insights, we’re ensuring every moment of Rugby on Nine is an unmissable event.”

Daniel Herbert, Chair of Rugby Australia, described the broadcast renewal as a pivotal move in a “golden decade” for the sport, which includes the 2025 British and Irish Lions Tour, the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2027, the women’s World Cup in 2029, and the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.“There is much positivity around Australian rugby in 2025 and our new broadcast agreement with Nine will be celebrated by the millions of Australians who love this game,” Herbert said. “Rugby was proud to play an integral role in the creation of Stan Sport in 2021 and now looks forward to driving more growth and engagement to the undisputed ‘Home of Rugby’ through 2030. And the free-to-air reach of Nine – in addition to its radio, print and digital platforms – ensures rugby’s marquee events will be broadcast and distributed to the widest possible audience. “Australian rugby is in a strong position after our organisation-wide strategic reset in 2024 and fans can approach the future with optimism as we enter into a new, upweighted deal with Nine. They truly deliver the deepest and most innovative coverage of XVs and Sevens, men’s and women’s teams, club, provincial and international rugby in the world.” The extension comes at a crucial time for Rugby Australia, following a rocky period marked by the Wallabies’ historic failure to reach the knockout stage at the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the controversial exit of coach Eddie Jones. But with Joe Schmidt taking the reins in 2024 and securing wins in nearly half the team’s matches — a marked improvement — and a nationalised high-performance unit now in place, momentum appears to be shifting. “The future of Australian rugby is bright, and our growth trajectory is strong. This deal from 2026 through 2030 will ensure Australian Rugby is well supported from the grassroots through to the international level for men and women, boys and girls.”

This partnership reaffirms Nine and Stan’s commitment to serving as the ultimate destination for rugby in Australia, ensuring fans across the country can access the game’s biggest moments across multiple platforms. The partnership ensures coverage of the extensive domestic and international rugby calendar for the Wallabies, All Blacks, Springboks and Argentina, including The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup, as well as the newly-announced SAAB tours showcasing the All Blacks and Springboks tours.