Roy Keane Get’s His “Turn Off Your Phone” Comeuppance In Hilarious Sky Mobile Ad

It’s a bit quiet on the Aussie advertising front, so we are diving into a brilliant British spot that takes the piss out of our favourite villain who once played for mid-table battlers Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag loves it, so will you.

Sky Mobile has taken one of the best moments in a sports press conference history to promote its brand.

There was a time when Sky Sports pundit and football hard man (aka “A Proper Football Man” outside of London) ended the career of Erling Haaland’s dad. He remains a polarising “C U Next Tuesday” figure in among fans, depending on which colours you wear. But in reality Keane was a rather good footballer, and then a rather average manager, which is where this story goes.

Keane was once the boss of Ipswich Town and survived for three years with the Tractor Boys, but not without its share of controversy and being a bit cranky in the mouth.

In a press conference, Keane was once asked about whether cheating in football should be stopped. “Yes”, he responded and was trying to answer the question when rudely interrupted by a phone (see video below).

The phone had gone off before, but the journalist responsible didn’t turn it on silent until Keane intervened with deadpan brilliance.

In the new spot, Keane is the phone ringing protagonist while an actor plays his role at the presser.

“Why don’t you turn it off?” says the Keane impersonator.

“It’s my Sky Mobile,” quips Keane, trying to wriggle his way out of an awkward situation.

The Irish actor ultimately had the last laugh by quoting Keane’s famous line: “Relax, baby”.

Erik Ten Hag, the current Manchester United manager, “allegedly”* crafted that part of the script.

*B&T has not verified the accuracy of this claim but support’s Ten Hag’s project.