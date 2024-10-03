Rocket Agency Carves Out Victory With URBNSURF Digital Account

URBNSURF, Australia’s premier surf park company, has appointed Rocket Agency as its digital agency following a highly competitive bidding process. The partnership will see Rocket take the reins on all performance marketing and digital media channels as URBNSURF seeks to expand its customer base and establish the brand as a go-to destination for both beginner and experienced surfers.

Rocket Agency is a world-class, full-service digital marketing agency backed by 30+ industry awards and known for its proactive ideas, digital expertise, creativity, and client results. URBNSURF has identified Rocket as the ideal partner to manage its comprehensive digital media mix including Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Ads, TikTok, YouTube, Display, and Programmatic advertising.

URBNSURF offers Australia’s only surf parks, where guests can catch ocean-like waves, day or night without the need for long drives to the coast, battling crowds, or dealing with unsuitable surfing conditions including any ocean nasties.

“URBNSURF is one of the most exciting brands in the country at the moment. They are a pioneer of a new form of leisure and entertainment category. The launch of their Sydney location in May was a huge milestone and this summer is going to be huge for them. This is only the start,” said James Lawrence, co-founder of Rocket Agency.

“From the moment we met the URBNSURF team, we knew there was a great fit. They are smart, driven, open-minded, and down-to-earth. We can’t wait to get started and have as many Australians as possible experience their incredible product”, Lawrence added.

“We are thrilled to have Rocket Agency on board. Their approach to performance marketing and track record in solving similar challenges for other brands made them stand out during the bid process. We look forward to partnering with Rocket to engage more Australians and continue growing the URBNSURF community,” said Hayley Wallace, head of marketing at URBNSURF.

The partnership between URBNSURF and Rocket Agency marks a significant milestone for both brands. With Rocket’s proven digital expertise, URBNSURF is set to accelerate its growth, engaging new and existing surfers alike.