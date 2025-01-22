Rochelle Chhaya Named APAC CEO Of Hearts & Science

Rochelle Chhaya has been named CEO of Hearts & Science APAC.

Chhaya us currently CEO of the Omnicom Media Group—Hearts & Science’s owner—in Thailand and she has been with the business for more than 14 years.

One of her first duties as APAC CEO will be launching Hearts & Science in Malaysia and Taiwan.

“Expanding the Hearts & Science footprint across a region that is an epicentre for economic expansion, technological innovation, and digital commerce demands a seasoned leader who possesses operational experience with a deep understanding of the modern consumer’s priorities and behaviours. Combined with the digital and data expertise needed to help brands effectively engage with their customers across an increasingly complex media ecosystem, we have found that leader in Rochelle, someone who can bring both the ‘heart’ and the ‘science’ to the business,” said OMG APAC CEO Tony Harradine.

Named CEO of OMG Thailand in 2020, Chhaya led the group to three consecutive years of growth, with billings increasing 58 per cent between 2020 and 2023 as reported by COMvergence As COO of OMD APAC from 2018 to 2020, she scaled a client-centric, digitally-powered and data-led agency model across the region. Joining OMG Thailand in 2014 as a Managing Partner for its digital practice, Chhaya helped establish OMG’s data and analytics division, Annalect, in the market.

Commenting on her new role, Chhaya said, “Hearts & Science aims to revolutionise connections planning and drive our clients’ business ambitions by combining data-driven insights with the art of creative storytelling. Asia Pacific is brimming with opportunities, and we are committed to harnessing the strong demand for consultative, modular media strategies that align with our clients’ evolving needs. By going beyond traditional media KPIs and fostering strategic partnerships, we’re continuously refining our offerings to create meaningful impact. Together with our clients, we will unlock new possibilities for driving brand growth across the region.”

Chhaya’s appointment, reporting directly to Harradine, is effective immediately. Meanwhile, she will continue to oversee operations in Thailand, together with OMG Thailand COO Jinnarat Sampuntharat and the executive management team until her successor is named.