Rhythm & Vines 2024: Dynamic Brands & Artists Unite For New Zealand’s Iconic New Year’s Celebration

Rhythm and Vines, New Zealand’s legendary New Year’s music festival, is turning up the heat for its 22nd edition with a combination of dynamic brand collaborations and a stand-out musical lineup to welcome in 2025.

Thousands of festival-goers will descend on Waiohika Estate from 29 December – 1 January 2025 for an unforgettable live music experience at one of the world’s premier music festivals.

This year’s brand partnerships are set to take centre stage, with each collaboration carefully curated alongside Live Nation’s Media & Sponsorships Team to enhance the overall festival atmosphere.

One NZ returns as a key partner of Rhythm and Vines 2024 and is proud to be the presenting partner of the One NZ Vines Stage. Highly anticipated, they will once again offer their customers exclusive access to the One NZ VIP area with unrivalled side of stage viewing. This year, the Mana Wave Cam will take over the One NZ Vines Stage twice a day, giving festival-goers their time in the spotlight. One NZ customers will also get first access to R&V 2025 presale tickets from Monday, 13 January 2025 through One NZ Rewards.

“We’re excited to be back to connect with music fans at Aotearoa’s iconic New Years festival, often referred to as a rite of passage among young Kiwis. This year we’ve included even more opportunities to engage with thousands of festival goers, and be part of their memorable moments as they ring in the New Year,” said Bridgette Walker, sponsorship and partnership Manager at One NZ.

Pals also returns to Rhythm and Vines with their iconic hilltop Pals bar, complete with cabanas and stunning festival views to welcome in the New Year with a Pals in hand.

Partnering with Rhythm and Vines for the first time, Uber One will offer festival-goers access to the exclusive Uber One Lounge – a luxurious retreat where attendees can indulge in massages, refreshments, and exclusive perks including merchandise giveaways and surprise treats. The Uber One Activation is designed and produced by Live Nation’s creative agency, Secret Sounds Connect.

Whether you forgot to shred for R&V or you’re keen to get that final pump in, festie goers will have the chance to join an epic sweat session that combines cardio and weights at the Red Bull activation. After a pumping workout, you’ll cool off in the ice baths, ready to kick off for a night to remember. McDonald’s will bring the sizzle with complimentary hash browns and Frozen Coke Vouchers on New Year’s Day, while Booster Savvy, the event’s official debit card partner, will provide a convenient top-up station and phone charging with the chance to grab essential summer gear.

Lipton Ice Tea will be offering refreshing, no-sugar ice tea and a thrilling waterslide to beat the heat, and Jameson invites you to bring your mates to their bar near the Rhythm stage, for the chance to play games and score limited-edition merch (Jameson sunnies and bucket hats anyone?) Steinlager returns as the official beer of Rhythm and Vines 2024, ensuring ice-cold refreshment is never far away at the Steinlager Bar.

According to Live Nation research, music is a leading passion among Australians and New Zealanders, with two-thirds of music fans connecting their emotions with the brands, products, and services they interact with at an event.

“Our brand partnerships are integral to creating an unparalleled festival experience at Rhythm and Vines,” said Kristy Rosser, senior vice president, marketing solutions & client services, Live Nation Australia & New Zealand.

“Each collaboration offers something unique whether it’s VIP upgrades, interactive installations or relaxation areas to create shareable moments with friends. We’re thrilled to work with brands that are dedicated to creating lifelong memories for passionate music fans”.

In addition to the brand collaborations, Rhythm and Vines 2024 boasts a stand-out musical lineup featuring over 100 artists across multiple stages. Headliners include Australian indie sensation Dope Lemon, drum and bass titans Pendulum (DJ Set), festival favourites Peking Duk, UK garage and house producer Sammy Virji, Italian superstar Meduza, British electronic producers Koven and a special performance by New Zealand legend Sir Dave Dobbyn.

“Rhythm and Vines is now in its 22nd year and since its inception, has attracted over 350,000 Kiwis and international travellers to welcome in the world’s first sunrise. Each year, our goal is to ensure that we amplify and exceed the live music experience for fans, brands and artists,” said Kyle Bell, head of marketing for New Zealand festivals at Live Nation.

With tickets on sale now and a range of options including GA, VIP, and camping passes, Rhythm and Vines 2024 is poised to be the most sought-after New Year’s destination.