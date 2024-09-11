AdvertisingNewsletter

Repco Unveils “Bringin’ The Bathurst” Campaign Via Thinkerbell

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Repco’s latest work, via Thinkerbell, sees racing fans making the pilgrimage to the Temple of Bathurst in its fourth installment of “Bringin’ the Bathurst”.

In its fourth year of Repco’s much loved “Bringin’ the Bathurst,” the work features the return of the owner of Brocky’s powerful glove as the ‘Revvvrend’, bringing the Bathurst to all who flock to the iconic Mount Panorama. The earworm of a track was developed by the team at Electric Sheep Music and spot-directed and produced by Josh Logue and TAXI.

“Ever since Repco took over the sponsorship of the iconic Bathurst 1000, we’ve been throwing everything at it. This time of year sees us Bringin’ the Bathurst at the track, in our stores and of course in our ads. We’ve really put the pedal to the metal with this new work,” said Kym Sutherland, general manager of marketing at Repco.

“We’ve laid some solid foundations with our Bringin The Bathurst idea over the last few years and after harnessing the power of Brocky’s almighty glove last year, we’ve found that there’s plenty of magic left in it this year,” added Ben Couzens, executive creative tinker at Thinkerbell.

The full “Bringin’ the Bathurst” work is running up to and throughout the great race in October, on TV, digital, print, and social and supported with event activity for those making the pilgrimage this year.

Credits:

Brand – Repco

Creative Agency – Thinkerbell

Media – Initiative

Production company – Taxi Film Production

Director – Josh Logue

Editing & VFX – Manimal Post

Music & Sound Design – Electric Sheep Music

Photographer – Jon Webb

Colourist – Marty Greer

