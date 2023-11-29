Reddit Gets Playful Brand Refresh

Reddit has received a playful brand refresh with a new, more lifelike rendering of its Snoo mascot and two sharper typefaces.

It’s the first time the platform has had a lick of paint since 2017, when it first launched its mobile app. The biggest change comes to the platform’s typefaces with Reddit Display and Reddit Sans.

Reddit Display, according to the platform, incorporates the theme of conversation directly, with counterforms designed in the shape of conversation bubbles. The font also serves as the basis for Reddit’s new wordmark.

Reddit Sans, meanwhile, has “clear, understandable letterforms that maintain the warmth and eclectic nature of online conversations”. It is also designed to be incredibly versatile, with a large x-height for readability and disambiguated letterforms for rapid identification and a more accessible user experience.

Reddit has changed the look of its mascot, Snoo.

“With this next evolution, Snoo is more lively than ever, moving into 3D with updated poses, expressions, and reactions. Snoo even has opposable thumbs for the first time in Reddit history,” said the company.

Snoo’s new look also features in the company’s refreshed wordmark.

“As we expand our global presence into new markets and engage with more audiences from advertisers and developers to redditors and moderators, we need to strengthen our brand foundation to allow for more creative and consistent expression. Our goal remains to focus on redditors’ needs and make it simpler to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to everyone in the world,” said Reddit’s chief marketing and consumer experience officer, Roxy Young.

Users will start seeing these brand updates on surfaces such as RedditInc.com and Reddit-run communities. Redditors will notice branding and visual updates in-product in the coming months.