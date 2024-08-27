Red Rooster Kicks Off ‘Crunch Time’ Campaign With Sydney Roosters To Spice Up Footy Finals

Red Rooster (Reds) has launched “Crunch Time”, a short-term blitz campaign ahead of the Footy Finals season. Unashamedly aimed at enticing sports fans to try Reds’ juicy fried chicken and burgers the campaign, via Leo Burnett, extends Reds’ longtime sponsorship of NRL team, The Sydney Roosters, AFL’s St Kilda FC and Touch Football Australia.

Spearheaded by a hero 15 sec spot, plus 3 x 6 sec iterations starring three well-known Sydney Rooster players – Joseph Sua’ali’I, Sam Walker and Sandon Smith – the campaign launches August 28 across FTA, socials, digital and in-restaurant.

Ashley Hughes, Director of Marketing, Red Rooster, said Reds wanted to find a fun way to bring to life its long-term sports sponsorships and partnerships and show case how hard resisting the brand’s menu really is. “Reds has been a sponsor of the Roosters for years, but this is the first campaign we have created celebrating the partnership. The campaign centres around the idea that Roosters players know Final Season is crunch time and they need to focus, but Reds decides to introduce them to a new version of Crunch Time, tempting them to satisfy their chicken cravings and test how focussed they really are,” said Hughes.

“The TVCs highlight some tongue in cheek training sessions, putting the players (Smith, Sua’ali’i and Walker) through their paces in a dedicated and unusual challenge, testing how they resist the temptation to try our crunchy fried chicken,” he said.

The campaign is supported by a bespoke Crunch Time Box, featuring the logos of all three major Red Rooster sports partners – The Sydney Roosters (NRL), St Kilda FC (AFL) as well as Touch Football Australia. Plus, for the first time the Box comes with a Gift with Purchase: a free mini footy, with three different designs to collect.

Red Rooster’s new Crunch Time Box and mini footballs are available for a limited time only on menus at Red Rooster restaurants nationally from August 28, just in time for footy finals season. Available for 6 weeks via Drive Thru, Dine In, Take Away, Click & Collect and Delivery.

Credits

Client

Ashley Hughes, Director of Marketing, Red Rooster

Jane Hillsdon, Marketing Manager, Red Rooster

Stephanie Gardner, Brand Manager, Red Rooster

Stella Katsaros, PR & Communications Manager, Red Rooster

Creative Agency: Leo Burnett

Chief Client Partner: Amanda Wheeler

Business Director: Dani Garabedian

Business Executive: Max Reiser

Creative Director: Marijke Spain

Creative Director: Michelle Walsh

Copywriter: Kevin Ma

Senior Designer: Dinah Pollard

PXP Senior Integrated Producer: Lauren Woods

Production Company: Taxi Film Production

Producer: Simone Mackie

Director: Joshua Logue

DOP: Jani Hakli

Food Stylist: Ben Masters

Offline Editor: Matt Bennett

Online: Chris Grocott @ White Chocolate

Sound Post: Daniel William @ Rumble Studios

Casting: Fountainhead Casting