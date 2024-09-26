Ray White Lights Up MCG At 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Among the red, white, blue and maroon, an abundance of yellow will adorn the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

Ray White is proud to share Footy’s most prominent stage with some of the most culturally significant personalities and brands in the country as Melbourne comes to life with the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final represents, for Ray White, the convergence of arguably the most successful media buy and partnership undertaking in recent memory. As the AFL continues to seep into NRL heartland in New South Wales and Queensland, Ray White has capitalised on its popularity at just the right time.

Eagle-eyed Swans fans would’ve spotted the Ray White livery projected around the ground during their team’s unremitting victory against Port Adelaide (sponsored by Ray White South Australia/NT) last Friday.

Ray White New South Wales/ACT CEO Tim Snell is excited to launch this significant partnership. “The Sydney Swans have a high-performance culture that we identify strongly with at Ray White New South Wales,” Snell said.

“Elite agents and elite sportspeople have aligned goals, values and strengths – and we want to learn from the best. For us, in New South Wales, the best are found at the Swans”.

“The Swans cultivate a culture of high performance, excellence and success. This partnership is a collaboration between our high-performance businesses and our people”.

Ray White Queensland solidified its partnership with the Brisbane Lions during the midseason for three years, while Ray White New South Wales is currently finalising their agreement for the next three years with the Swans.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with the Brisbane Lions. The consistency of branding throughout the AFL this year for Ray White, its members and our customers has been extraordinary,” said CEO of Ray White Queensland, Jason Andrew. “And now to be on the biggest stage of them all gives us such enormous pride with this best-in-market partnership”.

The Ray White logo and tagline have also been stalwarts at the MCG throughout the 2024 season, as Ray White Victoria partnered with MGTK to ink a partnership for four 30 second spots around the ground for each game played at the MCG this season, including finals and the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

“Victoria is the heartland of AFL in Australia, and with the partnerships of other state businesses and AFL clubs, it only serves to magnify our presence at the MCG,” said Domenic Belfiore, CEO of Ray White Victoria/Tasmania.

“The culmination of these partnerships at AFL’s cultural home shows the scale and breadth of Ray White to all of Australia and, on Saturday, the world”.

With all eyes across the country – including AFL diehards in Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria, as well as Swans and Lions fans in Queensland and New South Wales – firmly on the MCG this weekend, Ray White and its members couldn’t be prouder to be front and centre as we celebrate one of the great Australian sporting spectacles.