Radio Ratings: Kyle & Jackie O’s Melbourne Gamble Falls Flat

In what was expected to be a triumphant expansion, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson’s KIIS Melbourne breakfast show has ended 2024 on a sour note.

The duo, hailed as Sydney’s radio royalty, have struggled to replicate their success south of the border, closing the year with a modest 5 per cent market share. In stark contrast, Melbourne’s radio darlings, Jase Hawkins and Lauren Phillips of Nova 100, have surged to claim the No.1 FM breakfast spot with an impressive 11.5 per cent share, cementing their dominance in the competitive market.

“Today I am incredibly proud of our teams across the country. We look ahead to 2025 with excitement and optimism as we continue to innovate on our All of Audio offering, providing market leading audiences and commercial opportunities”.

Sydney

In Sydney, Ray Hadley has reclaimed the top spot in the radio ratings, marking a triumphant close to his illustrious 42-year career. The 2GB host, who has dominated the ratings for two decades, announced his retirement in early November, saying he had “achieved far more than I ever thought I would.”

Hadley’s final ratings win follows an unexpected setback in the previous survey, where he fell to third place in the Mornings slot—the first time in 20 years he hadn’t secured the top position. That drop coincided with his retirement announcement, adding intrigue to the ratings race.

In the latest survey, Hadley rebounded with a 2.6 per cent increase, finishing with a 13.7 per cent share and reclaiming his title for 2GB. He edged out smoothfm, which secured a close 13.1 per cent share. Last survey’s leader, Phil O’Neil of WSFM, dropped to third place.

Meanwhile, ABC Sydney’s Sarah Macdonald, who is also departing her Mornings slot, experienced a 1.3 per cent drop after a promising 2.1 per cent gain in the previous survey.

The Kyle and Jackie O Show on KIIS Sydney enjoyed another strong ratings period, securing a 13.5 per cent share, second only to Ben Fordham, who climbed to an impressive 15.1 per cent on the resurgent 2GB network.

“What a way to end the year! This has been a huge year in news and sport, and as we look ahead to 2025, which will be a big Federal Election year. Our team is energised and ready to be Sydney’s go-to destination for live news, sport, opinion and debate,” said 2GB content manager Luke Davis.

Brisbane

B105 remains Brisbane’s top radio station, increasing its share by 0.2 points to claim a dominant 13.3 per cent hold, comfortably ahead of Triple M at 11.7 per cent. Leading the charge for B105 is its powerhouse breakfast team, Stav, Abby, and Matt, who continue to set the standard with a 1.9 per cent lead over their nearest rivals.

FThe trio’s consistency has kept them ahead in the competitive breakfast slot, even as Nova’s Ash, Luttsy & Susie O’Neill surged into second place for O’Neill’s final survey. Nova’s team edged past Triple M’s Marto, Margaux & Dan and KIIS’s Robin & Kip, capturing a 12.2 per cent share. Despite the competition, Stav, Abby, and Matt remain firmly at the top, cementing their place as Brisbane’s favorite morning voices

” We’re incredibly grateful for today’s 1 ratings result and all the overwhelming support and success our Brisbane audience has given us this year. That’s 7 from 7 for B105 and the Brekky show in 2024!” said Stav, Abby & Matt.

“We’re so proud to be continuing together for years to come on the B105 Breakfast show, and we can’t wait to be broadcasting live in Brisbane, to Brisbane again in 2025. There is no doubt to that the B in B105 stands for Brisbane”.

Adelaide

Triple M Adelaide has climbed to the top of the radio ratings, achieving a 13.7 per cent share, driven by the success of its breakfast team, Roo, Ditts, and Loz, who rose 1.3 points to 16.1 per cent, securing their position as the leading commercial breakfast show.

Mix 102.3 slipped to second place with a 12.4 per cent share, while Max & Ali in the Morning saw a modest gain of 0.3 points, reaching 10.7 per cent. The station’s strongest performance remains in the Afternoon slot, which holds a 13.8 per cent share despite a 1.6-point drop.

Perth

Nova’s Perth station has claimed the top spot with a 14.7 per cent share, rising 0.8 points from the previous survey.

In breakfast, Nathan, Nat & Shaun maintained their lead with a 16.2 per cent share, despite a slight drop of 0.1 points. Nova’s national drive show, Ricki-Lee, Tim, and Joel, also held first place with a 15.4 per cent share, though it declined by 1.3 points.

96FM fell to second place, with its overall share dropping 0.5 points to 14.1 per cent. Its breakfast team, Clairsy and Lisa, slipped by 0.3 points to 11.1 per cent, while the national drive show, Will and Woody, also decreased by 1 point, finishing with an 11.1 per cent share.