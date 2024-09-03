RACQ Returns To Its Humorous Roots With New Brand Platform Via VML

RACQ has launched a new brand platform that celebrates Queensland and features a cast of charismatic animals to deliver humour, emotion and insightful commentary about situations that Queenslanders face every day. The new brand platform, ‘You with RACQ?’, embraces the cheeky, larrikin nature of Queenslanders while reinforcing the features and benefits of RACQ’s roadside assistance, insurance and banking products.

Each commercial in the campaign features a pair of watchful characters, effortlessly blending light-hearted humour into relatable situations that are often stressful and tense (for the humans).

This shift is a deliberate move by RACQ to continue to connect with its audience and members on a more personal level, reminiscent of the brand’s beloved ‘Charter Boat’ campaign that left a lasting mark on Queensland’s advertising landscape.

The new brand platform has kicked off with four unique scenarios promoting different product offerings featuring cockatoos, kookaburras, water dragons and possums, in a fully integrated campaign across TV, radio, outdoor, online video, digital, and social.

“This is our new interpretation of what it means to be quintessentially Queensland, and we are excited to take the brand to a new level,” RACQ’s general manager marketing membership and digital Tim Cochrane said. “It leans into our core of trust and safety; and aligns with our vision to be a trusted partner for our members providing solutions to move and live safely, securely and sustainably. We are proud Queenslanders and believe this is reflected in our ads. We have served here for 119 years and are honoured to be Queensland’s largest Club.”

Managing director of VML Brisbane, Adam Kennedy said “It’s a privilege to create a new platform for an iconic Queensland brand, like RACQ. This new creative direction for the brand takes relatable Queensland scenarios and combines them with the personality, charm and cut-through observations of our feathered, furry and scaly friends.”

VML worked closely with Chop Shop to create 3D animals, overlayed with the facial expressions of real people, to bring each story to life.

This is the first work that VML have created since their appointment in 2023 following a competitive pitch process. This new partnership leverages the full breadth of VML’s service offering, including brand, creative, digital, design, and programmatic.

