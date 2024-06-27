Quest Hotels Join Cronulla Sharks NRLW Team Ahead Of 2024 Season

Gearing up for their second season in the NRLW competition, the Cronulla Sharks have announced a slew of new and returning sponsors to support their 2024 campaign.

Quest Apartment Hotels has taken the baton as a major partner and front-of-jay sponsorship from Aramex. Meanwhile, Shore Hire, Minespec Parts, Tyrepower and Menai Sand and Soil have all recommitted to the team, having first signed in the clubs inaugural year last year.

Tony Herman, Sharks NRLW coach, has thanked the businesses for backing his squad ahead of what the club calls”a promising campaign”, kicking off with a home match against the Cowboys at PointsBet Stadium on July 27. “We are extremely grateful to have terrific partners in Quest, Shore Hire, Minespec Parts, Tyrepower and Menai Sand and Soil behind our NRLW team as we look to build upon an encouraging first season,” Herman said.

“It’s with their loyal support that we’re able to grow and develop our women’s program in striving to establish ourselves as a leading NRLW side”.

“It means a lot for our squad to know we have such dedicated sponsors with us on our exciting journey,” said captain of the side Tiana Penitani. “We laid the foundations last season, and now, with more experience, we’re ready to push for the finals and make a statement. It’s a great time for the club”.