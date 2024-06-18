Queensland Hydro Launches Inspiring Awareness & Engagement Campaign Via Engine Group

Queensland Hydro has launched a new campaign via Engine Group to address low awareness levels. The campaign encourages feedback and more direct engagement and sets the scene for further communication about Queensland Hydro’s two proposed pumped hydro energy storage projects at Borumba and Pioneer-Burdekin.

For most Queenslanders, the whole concept of pumped hydro energy storage is completely new. They know about solar and wind farms, which have been a feature of our energy system for quite some time now. But pumped hydro energy storage isn’t a phrase most people are familiar with. And those who have heard of it don’t really know how it works or even confuse hydro with hydrogen.

The multi-channel campaign will run across TV, cinema, outdoor, radio, press, digital, social and events and is supported by a comprehensive microsite – www.hydroishow.com.au

“Storage is critical to the renewable energy transition, and pumped hydro plays a key role in the future energy mix, says Engine Group managing director Tim Weger.

“Our challenge was to deliver an education and awareness campaign in a market that is heavily saturated with energy messaging. We teamed up with some of the best in the business to deliver an emotively charged campaign that hits all the right notes”.

