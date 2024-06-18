Queensland Hydro Launches Inspiring Awareness & Engagement Campaign Via Engine Group

Queensland Hydro has launched a new campaign via Engine Group to address low awareness levels. The campaign encourages feedback and more direct engagement and sets the scene for further communication about Queensland Hydro’s two proposed pumped hydro energy storage projects at Borumba and Pioneer-Burdekin.
For most Queenslanders, the whole concept of pumped hydro energy storage is completely new. They know about solar and wind farms, which have been a feature of our energy system for quite some time now. But pumped hydro energy storage isn’t a phrase most people are familiar with. And those who have heard of it don’t really know how it works or even confuse hydro with hydrogen.
The multi-channel campaign will run across TV, cinema, outdoor, radio, press, digital, social and events and is supported by a comprehensive microsite – www.hydroishow.com.au
“Storage is critical to the renewable energy transition, and pumped hydro plays a key role in the future energy mix, says Engine Group managing director Tim Weger.
“Our challenge was to deliver an education and awareness campaign in a market that is heavily saturated with energy messaging. We teamed up with some of the best in the business to deliver an emotively charged campaign that hits all the right notes”.
CREDITS
Creative Agency: Engine Group
Creative Director – Mike Fritz
Senior Creative – Karl Mather
Art Director – Liam Marsden
Copywriter – Aiken Hutcheson
Studio Manager / Senior Graphic Designer – Megan Le-Nguyen
Graphic Designer – Keriana Salisbury
Managing Director – Tim Weger
Account Manager – Saxon Squire
Account Executive – Jenna Smith
Production Company: Taxi Film Production
Executive Producer – Andrew Wareham
Director – Siobhan Mulready
Producer – Simone Mackie
DOP: Jake Koning
Drone: Damien Bredberg
Art Director: Laura Elkington
Post Production Company: Cutting Edge Brisbane
Executive Producer: Trelise Blade
Post Producer: Samara Keune
Editor: Kerry Farrell
Online: Glenn Kone
Sound Engineer: Mike Lange
Colourist: Kali Bateman
Music Composer: Freya Berkhout
Stills Photography
Photographers – Damien Bredberg, Alex Buckingham, Josh Maguire and John Nguyen
Retoucher – Derek Leong
Radio Production: Rosco Audio
Digital Development Partners: Burger Digital & Muse Interactive
Media Agency: EssenceMediacom Brisbane