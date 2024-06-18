CampaignsNewsletter

Queensland Hydro Launches Inspiring Awareness & Engagement Campaign Via Engine Group

Queensland Hydro has launched a new campaign via Engine Group to address low awareness levels. The campaign encourages feedback and more direct engagement and sets the scene for further communication about Queensland Hydro’s two proposed pumped hydro energy storage projects at Borumba and Pioneer-Burdekin.

For most Queenslanders, the whole concept of pumped hydro energy storage is completely new. They know about solar and wind farms, which have been a feature of our energy system for quite some time now. But pumped hydro energy storage isn’t a phrase most people are familiar with. And those who have heard of it don’t really know how it works or even confuse hydro with hydrogen.

The multi-channel campaign will run across TV, cinema, outdoor, radio, press, digital, social and events and is supported by a comprehensive microsite – www.hydroishow.com.au

“Storage is critical to the renewable energy transition, and pumped hydro plays a key role in the future energy mix, says Engine Group managing director Tim Weger.

“Our challenge was to deliver an education and awareness campaign in a market that is heavily saturated with energy messaging. We teamed up with some of the best in the business to deliver an emotively charged campaign that hits all the right notes”.

 

CREDITS

Creative Agency: Engine Group

Creative Director – Mike Fritz

Senior Creative – Karl Mather

Art Director – Liam Marsden

Copywriter – Aiken Hutcheson

Studio Manager / Senior Graphic Designer – Megan Le-Nguyen

Graphic Designer – Keriana Salisbury

Managing Director – Tim Weger

Account Manager – Saxon Squire

Account Executive – Jenna Smith

 

Production Company: Taxi Film Production

Executive Producer – Andrew Wareham

Director – Siobhan Mulready

Producer – Simone Mackie

DOP: Jake Koning

Drone: Damien Bredberg

Art Director: Laura Elkington

 

Post Production Company: Cutting Edge Brisbane

Executive Producer: Trelise Blade

Post Producer: Samara Keune

Editor: Kerry Farrell

Online: Glenn Kone

Sound Engineer: Mike Lange

 

Colourist: Kali Bateman

Music Composer: Freya Berkhout

 

Stills Photography

Photographers – Damien Bredberg, Alex Buckingham, Josh Maguire and John Nguyen

Retoucher – Derek Leong

 

Radio Production: Rosco Audio

 

Digital Development Partners: Burger Digital & Muse Interactive

 

Media Agency: EssenceMediacom Brisbane

