Qantas Frequent Flyer, ANZ & Subway To Sponsor oOh!media’s Australian Open OOH Coverage

Ahead of next week’s first tennis grand slam of the year, oOh!media has announced Qantas Frequent Flyer, ANZ and Subway as principal sponsors of its expanded Out of Home coverage of the Australian Open.

From 12 to 26 January, oOh! will bring all the key match scores and highlights from the tournament to more Australians than ever before across oOh!’s Office, Airport, Street, Road and Retail digital environments.

Qantas Frequent Flyer, ANZ and Subway will leverage deeper integration opportunities, new in 2025, blending their creative with Australian Open visuals and live tournament updates, which includes fresh creative templates to seamlessly combine marketing messages alongside Australian Open content.

oOh! signed an exclusive multi-year Out of Home partnership with Tennis Australia in 2023 to serve up all the action from the Australian Open. With full placement exclusivity, providing utility to tennis fans while showcasing commercial messages in brand-safe environments, oOh! will keep fans up-to-date with pre-game fixtures, live score updates and final match scores, as well as highlighting the best action from the tournament.

Chris Freel, oOh!’s group director of sales, said: “The Australian Open is one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar, and it’s exciting to see iconic brands like Qantas Frequent Flyer, ANZ and Subway partner with oOh! to amplify brand messaging. By combining creative with live tournament updates across our digital network, they’re creating meaningful connections with audiences on a massive scale.”

Last year the Australian Open broke both two-week and three-week attendance records, with 1,020,763 fans coming through the gates during the main draw, compared with the previous record of 839,192 set in 2023. Tennis fans injected $482 million into Melbourne’s hospitality and tourism sector, with more than 1.5 million passengers moving through Melbourne Airport over its duration.