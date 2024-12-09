Pushpa 2 Delivers The Biggest Opening Weekend For An Indian Film In Australia & Globally

The second instalment in the Pushpa film series, Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, has set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for an Indian film, globally and in Australia.

Released in four Indian languages, the film grossed $93 million worldwide. In Australia, Pushpa 2 earned $2.3 million over its four-day opening, surpassing the previous opening weekend record set by Pathaan in 2023 by $100,000.

The film was seen by over 122,000 people across the weekend with 82% of all admissions delivered within the P18-39 demographic and a heavy male skew of 85%.

It was the third biggest movie of the weekend behind Moana 2 and Wicked.

“Indian cinema has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years, with remarkable successes like Pathaan, Jawan and now Pushpa 2, showcasing the strong appetite for Indian films in Australia,” said Paul MacGregor, director of strategy and marketing at Val Morgan.

“This momentum aligns perfectly with the launch of the National Indian Film Festival, which kicks off in February, providing brands with a unique opportunity to engage with this high-value, culturally diverse demographic.

“We still have plenty of opportunities for brands to be part of the festival and connect with what’s a rapidly growing audience,” said MacGregor.

The National Indian Film Festival is a weekend of celebrations and screenings around Australia in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, the Gold Coast, Darwin and Hobart, between 13-16 February 2025.