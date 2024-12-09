Media

Pushpa 2 Delivers The Biggest Opening Weekend For An Indian Film In Australia & Globally

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

The second instalment in the Pushpa film series, Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, has set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for an Indian film, globally and in Australia.

Released in four Indian languages, the film grossed $93 million worldwide. In Australia, Pushpa 2 earned $2.3 million over its four-day opening, surpassing the previous opening weekend record set by Pathaan in 2023 by $100,000.

The film was seen by over 122,000 people across the weekend with 82% of all admissions delivered within the P18-39 demographic and a heavy male skew of 85%.

It was the third biggest movie of the weekend behind Moana 2 and Wicked.

“Indian cinema has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years, with remarkable successes like Pathaan, Jawan and now Pushpa 2, showcasing the strong appetite for Indian films in Australia,” said Paul MacGregor, director of strategy and marketing at Val Morgan.

“This momentum aligns perfectly with the launch of the National Indian Film Festival, which kicks off in February, providing brands with a unique opportunity to engage with this high-value, culturally diverse demographic.

“We still have plenty of opportunities for brands to be part of the festival and connect with what’s a rapidly growing audience,” said MacGregor.

The National Indian Film Festival is a weekend of celebrations and screenings around Australia in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, the Gold Coast, Darwin and Hobart, between 13-16 February 2025.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

