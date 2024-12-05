Pure Public Relations & New Colony To Donate $50,000 In Strategic Support To Struggling Aussie Business With New Impact Challenge

To support Australian businesses, charities, and membership organisations doing it tough, Pure Public Relations and New Colony are giving back with the launch of a $50,000 pro bono initiative, the Impact Challenge.

This initiative invites organisations to apply for a comprehensive, custom strategy and short-term pro bono PR program at no cost, crafted by expert teams from both Pure Public Relations and New Colony. The goal is to help organisations address and overcome their toughest challenges in the coming year.

The Impact Challenge calls on Australian-registered businesses, charities, and membership organisations to submit an application outlining a significant business or organisational issue they have been facing.

“We hear from our clients every day about how tough things are and this is our way of giving back,” said Molly Hyndman, head of impact at Pure Public Relations.

“With our strategic partner New Colony by our side, we are happily committing our team’s time to provide meaningful, tangible solutions for organisations that need it most.

“By dedicating our expertise, we hope to empower Australian businesses and charities to tackle real issues and build a path forward.”

Both Pure Public Relations and New Colony have longstanding commitments to supporting communities, businesses, and charities through purpose-driven work. Over the past twelve months, Pure has contributed 20% of its revenue in rate card reductions for charities and important causes, pro bono PR work, and donations.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be a registered Australian business, charity, or membership organisation

Demonstrate a clear challenge that requires strategic support

Have the capacity to turn strategic thinking into action

Be available for two collaborative workshops with New Colony and Pure Public Relations

Commit to providing access to the senior team for intelligence gathering and to ensure the brief is on point.

To apply, organisations are invited to submit a written entry addressing three core questions:

What is the biggest challenge your organisation faces in 2025, and how can we help?

How will you measure our success?

Why should we choose you?

Submission should be sent to the following email address by 15 January 2025. The winner will be selected on 31 January 2025 and notified on the same day.