Print Isn’t Dead! Times News Group Launches Three New Mastheads

The Times News Group has added three mastheads on the NSW North Coast: Byron Coast Times, Tweed Coast Times and Ballina Times.

The group now has 13 mastheads across Victoria, South Australia, and New South Wales.

“A community-first approach is important to us,” said Warick Brown, Times News Group managing director. “We’re thrilled to be expanding into the NSW North Coast region, covering the Tweed, Byron, and Ballina Shire footprints.”

“We aim to share hyperlocal news content free in print, online, and across socials. We focus on providing important information about events, entertainment, sports, and all things property in our real estate guide”.

“People still love a printed paper, especially one that is well-designed, looks welcoming, and has great local stories that help readers feel connected,” added Brown.

Byron Coast Time’s first edition of their free weekly community newsletter shared the announcement in an article titled “Some good news”. Amid Booktopia’s voluntary administration, following Book Depository’s closure in 2023, there might be concern about the public’s lack of engagement with print, whether it be books or newsletters. Times’s announcement provides some hope that print is still alive.