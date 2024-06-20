Principle Media Group Unveils New Melbourne Office

Principle Media Group (PMG) last night unveiled their new offices in Burnley to a crowd of more than 60 of Melbourne’s key publishers.

It was a who’s who of Melbourne adland in attendance for the opening of the new offices, at Botanicca 3 in Burnley, for the agency which boasts more than $170m in billings and whose clients include Sportsbet, Bob Jane T-Marts, Swisse, Lottoland and Netball Australia.

“We launched PMG five years ago as a professional services agency whose expertise is in media. Our goal is to help our clients outgrow their competition, and we have pioneered the Plan To Grow method, to facilitate this. We believe that we have codified the role media plays as a growth driver for business,” said Chris Nolan, founder and director of PMG.

“Tonight marks an important milestone for PMG as we enter our sixth year in business, and the first in our new office. We believe we have built a sophisticated proposition to help our clients succeed. Coupled with the experience of our team, we think we are well set up for future growth,” said managing partner Peter Toone.

“Our publishing partners here tonight play a key role in that growth. We deeply value those relationships, and our ability to work together to unlock strategic and emerging solutions for our clients competitive advantage”.

Among those in attendance at the PMG event were Andrea Salmon, Nine’s Director of Sales – Melbourne, Rachel Page, Seven’s National Sales Director – Digital, Martin Medcraft, Foxtel Media Sports, Sales and Partnerships Director and Peter Charles, Seven’s Victorian and National Independent Agency Sales Director. See below for a selection of images from the event.

PMG is now located at Botanicca3 in Swan St Burnley, one of Melbourne’s newest office precincts Botanicca Corporate Park. It joins businesses like Bunnings, Country Road and David Jones in choosing the business precinct for its offices. Botanicca3 has a five star energy rating and high end of trip facilities for employees.

PMG’s senior leadership includes Nolan who is a former COO of Publicis Media in Australia, Di Richardson who is a former Chief Strategy Officer of UM Worldwide New York and Peter Toone former Managing Director of Starcom Melbourne.

Since launching in 2019 PMG, has grown to more than 20 clients and boasts a highly experienced team of more than 40 people servicing clients based in both the Melbourne and Sydney markets.