AdvertisingNewsletter

Hwei Loke To Head Prime Video Australia & New Zealand

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Hwei Loke, head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand.
Hwei Loke, head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand.

Hwei Loke has stepped into the role of head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand, reporting to Magda Grace.

A marketer with over 15 years of experience, Hwei has spent her career leading cross-functional marketing and creative teams to drive growth across brands including The Walt Disney Company, SBS, and Paramount (previously ViacomCBS). Hwei joined the Prime Video Australian team in 2020.

Hushidar Kharas is transitioning from leading the Prime Video Australia & New Zealand team to take on a new role as head of global Prime Video brand and social strategy based in the U.S., bringing his extensive experience in brand marketing to this team.  Hushi was employee #1 for Prime Video Australia & New Zealand.

In addition to these changes in Australia and New Zealand, Mark Shopiro will step into the role of head of Prime Video in Canada. Dan Slepak will step into the newly created role of head of marketplace, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Both Mark and Dan will be reporting to Magda Grace.

Related posts:

  1. Liquid Death Rolls Out Across Nationwide Woolies
  2. Havas Media Network Appoints Rebecca Tos As Managing Partner ANZ – Consumer Science & Analytics
  3. ACM Names Scott McCullough As Commercial Director, Agri Division & Unveils Senior Appointments
  4. UTS Business School Launches Ethical Business-Focused Campaign Via AFFINITY
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

Mia Freedman, Mamamia co-founder.
Mamamia Launches Content Planning Tool, Gen Z Brand & Expands Work, Birth, Divorce & Health Content
Jack Vaughan.
Vale Jack Vaughan: “Uncompromising In His Pursuit Of Great Communications”
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Spark Foundry
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Saatchi & Saatchi
Register Lost your password?