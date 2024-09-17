Hwei Loke To Head Prime Video Australia & New Zealand

Hwei Loke has stepped into the role of head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand, reporting to Magda Grace.

A marketer with over 15 years of experience, Hwei has spent her career leading cross-functional marketing and creative teams to drive growth across brands including The Walt Disney Company, SBS, and Paramount (previously ViacomCBS). Hwei joined the Prime Video Australian team in 2020.

Hushidar Kharas is transitioning from leading the Prime Video Australia & New Zealand team to take on a new role as head of global Prime Video brand and social strategy based in the U.S., bringing his extensive experience in brand marketing to this team. Hushi was employee #1 for Prime Video Australia & New Zealand.

In addition to these changes in Australia and New Zealand, Mark Shopiro will step into the role of head of Prime Video in Canada. Dan Slepak will step into the newly created role of head of marketplace, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Both Mark and Dan will be reporting to Magda Grace.