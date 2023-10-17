Prime Video Activation Opens At SXSW

Amazon Primeville has opened at Darling Harbour today. The interactive activation features well-known venues from some of Prime Video’s most popular series.

Guests are invited to talk a walk-through, being transported into the worlds of some of their favourite Prime Video shows. Fitted out with snacks, photo ops and opportunities to win, the event is a must-see installation at this year’s SXSW.

The adventure begins at the Primeville Bank, where guests can stock up on Primeville dollars that can be exchanged for snacks throughout the experience. Here, guests will also learn how they can be eligible to win exclusive prizes as they make their way through the “town”.

Primeville Dollars

Fans also have a chance to test their brains and brawn at the Reacher Diner. Here, guests can see how they measure up against the great Jack Reacher by solving clues to help them determine the next stop on the Primeville journey or test their physical strength on the punching bag carnival game.

Inside The Reacher Diner

Guests can put their Primeville Dollars to good use at the iconic Summer I Turned Pretty Ice-Cream shop. Fans of the show can pick a Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah badge, choose from one of the speciality flavours and enjoy an ice cream date at the idyllic Cousins Beach.

Inside The Summer I Turned Pretty Ice Cream Shop

In the “Tech Store”, visitors can check out some of Amazon’s latest devices – explore the cutting-edge Echo Show 15, a 15.6″ Full HD smart display with Alexa and Fire TV integration, and see first-hand the reimagined Smart TV experience with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Amazon’s smartest, most powerful Fire TV Stick yet. Artist Georgia Norton Lodge, aka Georgia, Draws A House, will create a mural live in Primeville over the week.

Amazon ‘tech’ store

Guests have the unique opportunity to ‘shrink down’ for a thrilling game of Supe Shot at Gen V’s Godolkin University from The Boys universe.

Gen V’s Godolkin University Activation

There is also a range of snacks available to purchase using Primeville Dollars at the Primeville Milk Bar and the chance for fans to snap a photo with The Wiggles iconic Big Red Car to mark the release of Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles at SXSW Sydney that launches on Prime Video globally on October 24.

Primeville Milk Bar

Primeville at Fratelli Fresh Darling Harbour is a free event now open. In addition to SXSW badge holders, the activation will be available to Prime members and the general public.