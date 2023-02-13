PR Agency Agent 99 Lands Two New Booze Clients

PR agency Agent99 is thrilled to announce two new beverage campaign wins that the agency is launching in market this summer: Greenall’s Black Cherry Gin and Jumping Goat Coffee Liqueur.

Greenall’s Gin has partnered with Agent99 previously to launch other flavours in the Greenall’s range. The brand is the UK’s oldest London Dry Gin, and is one of the most well-established distillers as they continue to innovate through bold new flavour profiles. In time for the peak entertainment season, Greenall’s is launching their unique Black Cherry flavoured gin for the first time in Australia.

The campaign will feature an integrated PR and social strategy. In addition, Greenall’s Gin will be partnering with renowned local vegan bakery Oh My Days for an exciting Valentine’s Day collaboration.

Nicole Moore, APAC marketing manager for GAP Drinks, said, “We’re thrilled to work with Agent99 again, after seeing the success of the Greenall’s Wild Berry Gin campaign. The team at Agent99 are results-driven and data-orientated, and always strive to show real business impact in the work that they do.”

Jumping Goat is a new coffee liqueur launching locally that the agency is excited to represent. Originally from New Zealand, the brand creates authentic, coffee-infused liqueur with two varietals of Whiskey and Vodka. There are 100g of real coffee beans used in every bottle, generating high levels of natural caffeine for the consumer to enjoy.

Callum O’Brien, founder of Jumping Goat, said: “I was excited to bring Agent99 on board for the Australian launch of the brand. They have an excellent reputation within the food and beverage industry as experts in their craft and innovators in digital PR, data, and measurement. We’re confident that Agent99 will help us achieve brand cut-through in a competitive marketplace and set us up for long-term success with Australian consumers.”

Sharon Zeev Poole, founder and director of Agent99, concludes “We are thrilled to kick-off 2023 by announcing the addition of these two incredible brands to our beverage portfolio. GAP Drinks has been a long-time collaborator of ours, so we’re excited to continue our efforts with them, and we already see great synergy between the Jumping Goat brand and our own straight-shooting ethos, so this will be a fun and fruitful partnership too.”