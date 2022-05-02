Powering The Future Of Re-Commerce With Reloop x Paper Stone Scissors

Paper Stone Scissors has partnered with GlamCorner on their 10 Year Anniversary to create the branding for a new direct to consumer circular fashion platform, Reloop – launched via David Jones.

Reloop revolutionises the way fashion is consumed, interwoven with sustainability to close the consumption waste loop. Reloop empowers customers to shop consciously by participating in the circular ‘re-conomy’.

Reloop engaged Paper Stone Scissors to create a custom typographic execution, brand monogram and graphic design system across digital platforms and print media. Our design approach was to reinvigorate the circular fashion marketplace through an unexpected path, away from commonly used looped infinity symbols and circular typography to represent a premium, yet approachable direction.

“We’re proud to be working with Australia’s leading circular fashion platform, GlamCorner – who has championed innovation and education to offer seamless solutions for the ‘wear less, but better’ consumer.

Paper Stone Scissors has been partnering with retail brands for nearly 30 years and we’re excited to be supporting the important conversation of the circular fashion ‘re-conomy’”. – Dylan McDonough, head of creative, Paper Stone Scissors Sydney.