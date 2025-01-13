Porsche Hands Dig The Keys To Its Creative

Dig has won Porsche Cars Australia’s creative account following a competitive pitch.

Paul Rhodes, founder at Dig, commented “Porsche is the pinnacle of sportscars, seamlessly blending art and performance in a way that only Porsche can. We are incredibly excited to partner with such an iconic brand.”

David Joubert, chief creative officer at Dig “Porsche is and always has been my performance car of choice. And while I may not own one yet, working with this iconic brand brings me one step closer.”

“We are very pleased commence our partnership with Dig Agency who consistently showcased strong strategic and creative skills, along with innovative approaches throughout the pitch process,” said John Murray, director of marketing and motorsport at Porsche Cars Australia.

The relationship kicked off in November 2024 to launch the new Macan with plans for 2025 now in full swing. Dig will work alongside Media Agency PHD and Social Media Agency, 10 Feet Tall.