Poem Cooks Up A Tasty El Jannah PR Win

Earned creative comms agency, Poem has won the Australian PR account for the cult charcoal chicken institution, El Jannah, taking the helm of the brand’s publicity retainer and leading earned creative campaigns across integrated channels for 2025.

Poem will support El Jannah in managing upcoming launches, announcements, earned creative campaigns, culture-led social, influencer content and publicity for over 14 new store openings.

Poem’s first work has been to help launch El Jannah’s first-ever breakfast menu, available at select stores in New South Wales and Victoria with plans to expand the offering in the coming months to more stores. The menu has something for everyone’s taste and highlights Kaki Charcoal Breakfast Sandwiches, golden-brown sesame pockets grilled over charcoal and packed with authentic flavours.

You’ll also be able to catch El Jannah at the Australian Open this year, as part of the food truck culinary offering, serving up its crispy chicken burger and fattoush salad with pomegranate molasses and crunchy fried bread.

Adam Issa, head of marketing, El Jannah said: “Partnering with Poem marks a bold new chapter for El Jannah as we continue to push boundaries and bring our iconic charcoal chicken and garlic sauce experience to more Australians than ever before. 2025 is set to be a MASSIVE year for us, with exciting new store openings across the eastern seaboard, the launch of our first-ever breakfast menu, and unforgettable activations like the Australian Open. Poem’s deep understanding of our culture will help us stay true to our roots while turning up the heat in the industry. Together, we’re set to deliver bold, unforgettable moments that keep Australia coming back for more”

Rhania Farah, Poem GM said, “El Jannah is the wildcard in a cluttered market of chicken brands, and we’re thrilled to fuel its growth and fame. With a cult following and incredible stories to tell, we can’t wait to dial up the excitement with bold creative campaigns and a dynamic culture-led approach to comms that celebrates its iconic status and unforgettable flavours. El Jannah is the ultimate ‘if you know, you know’ brand, and if you don’t… that’s where we come in! Our mission is to get more Aussie taste buds savouring the authentic flavours of Lebanese charcoal chicken and cuisine”.

El Jannah joins Poem’s already roster of consumer clients including Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation), Google, Nespresso, Place Making New South Wales, Sonos, Tourism Australia and Uber to name a few.