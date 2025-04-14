Poem CD Joins Emotive

Jessica Cluff, formerly CD of POEM and One Green Bean, has joined independent creative agency Emotive in the newly created role of Head of Earned Creative.

Cluff is a rare breed of earned media creative, one who knows exactly how to capture attention fast. With expertise across PR, social, talent and partnerships, she has a proven knack of leveraging culture to bring ideas to life in non-traditional ways.

Take last year’s award-winning campaign for Uber Carshare, led by Cluff and fronted by Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas.

The campaign was one of Uber’s most talked about campaigns ever, delivering 30+ million organic views with zero media spend.

Cluff will work alongside Group Creative Director Darren Wright and the strategy and creative teams, embedding earned thinking at every stage of the process. Wright commented “Having great ideas is one thing, knowing how they come to life in the world and engage people beyond advertising is another. Jess can do it all. Having her knowledge and experience join a creative department full of different shaped thinkers is going to make for an exciting time here at Emotive.”

Cluff commented: “I’ve always loved Emotive’s purpose – to create ideas that change how people feel. But to do that, you have to get their attention first. People actively ignore most of what we do. You need more than a beautifully executed film or a clever line to reach them. Emotive has ambitious clients and a proven track record of getting people talking – I can’t wait to join them.”

Cluff will also collaborate closely with the leads of Emotive’s fame-driving specialisms, spanning social, talent, PR, partnerships, and brand experience. These are the channels proven to punch above their weight in earned media, and Cluff’s expertise will help ensure they’re used to full effect to maximise ideas.

The appointment comes as Emotive continues to expand and invest in creating ideas that change how people feel, with Executive Strategy Partner Sebastian Revell recently commencing and more announcements to follow in the coming months.

Cluff commences at Emotive HQ on the 28 April 2025.