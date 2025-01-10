Pirelli & Australian Open Sign Multi-Year Partnership

The Australian Open and Pirelli have signed a new multi-year partnership, which will see Pirelli become the Official Tyre Partner of the Australian Open.

The multi-faceted deal includes virtual court signage, an interactive fan activation onsite at AO 2025, influencer and social content, and premium experiences to delight Pirelli guests.

“We are very pleased to announce Pirelli as the Official Tyre Partner of the Australian Open. Pirelli is synonymous with innovation and performance, making it a great fit for one of the world’s premier tennis events. We are delighted that Pirelli has chosen the Australian Open to mark its first Grand Slam partnership,” Cedric Cornelis Tennis Australia chief commercial officer said.

“It is a timely move into the tennis world for a brand with Italian heritage given the current strength of Italian tennis. Jannik Sinner’s victory at Australian Open 2024 saw 100% year on year growth of AO broadcast coverage in Italy, putting it in the top five markets for the AO”.

Pirelli’s connection to tennis dates to 1930 when the company began making tennis balls, which it did until the 1970s. The brand has a long history investing in global sports including motorsport, football, sailing and skiing. Pirelli’s latest investment supporting one of the world’s four Grand Slams will provide a high-profile global platform to further promote the brand throughout the world.

Pirelli partners with the Australian Open as it looks to build on a record breaking 2024 event which saw more than 1.1 million fans attend the event and cumulative audience reach increase 24% year on year to 2.2 billion.

It joins a host of new AO partners including Grey Goose, M&M’s, Red Bull, HSBC and Haier, among others.