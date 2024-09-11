Pinterest Unveiled As Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Headline Partner

Visual discovery powerhouse Pinterest is back for Cairns Crocodiles 2025. With the May 13—15 landmark event set to be better than ever, we’re thrilled to be planning and pinning ahead with our OG partner back on board.

Returning for the rapidly growing extravaganza, the visual inspiration powerhouse is set to captivate attendees with its renowned ‘Special Guest’ keynote, wow revellers with its famed Opening Party, impress all with its hands-on activations — and much more.

Pinterest, which in July this year revealed a record 522 million global monthly active users, an increase of 12 per cent, has supported the homegrown industry event since its inception in 2021.

Secure your Cairns Crocodiles tickets here.

“Now going into its fourth year, we are blown away by how this event continues to evolve and how the industry comes together to learn, to discuss, to network, and to future-plan. We can’t wait to see how 2025 shapes up,” Melinda Petrunoff, managing director, Pinterest ANZ said.

“Cairns Crocodiles has always been such a unique moment in time. We love how everyone in the industry heads to sunny Cairns with an openness to engage in all aspects of the conference. This event is truly about the people and the connections we make — you can’t recreate this experience anywhere else.”

Scaling from 600 people to more than 1600 attendees from across APAC and beyond in 2024, Cairns Crocodiles is steadily growing as it draws in more speakers and attendees from across APAC.

From Australian Olympian and legendary tennis champion Ash Barty AO, to entrepreneur and beauty mogul Zoë Foster Blake, and best-selling author and Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt, the annual Pinterest ‘Special Guest’ is an unmissable staple in the event’s high-profile agenda.

During this year’s Queensland event, following a commanding and thought-provoking introduction from Sunita Gloster AM, Petrunoff spoke on a panel alongside Gloster and Brumfitt on ‘Body Image. The Scourge of The Next Generation. Whose Responsibility Is It?’.

Discussing how brands, marketers and platforms alike must prioritise, strengthen and lead the way when it comes to inclusion within their content, while at the same time reflecting the audiences they serve, the session sparked many a conversation.

In addition, on day two, Stacy Wright Malone, VP of global business marketing at Pinterest, and Dr Karen Nelson-Field, founder and CEO at Amplified Intelligence, spoke about the power of Passive Attention.

The fireside chat revealed the latest research that showed how a more holistic approach was key to gaining real, quality attention and achieving better business outcomes.

Other top speakers at the event, held in the Cairns Convention Centre and The Hemingway’s Brewery, included multi-award winning journalist and TV host Lisa Wilkinson; actor, writer and producer Richard Roxburgh; ex—NBA star and Australian professional basketball coach Luc Longley AM; global marketing advisor Fernando Machado; CMO advisor and inclusive marketing strategist Lola Bakare; adventurer, writer and rewilding facilitator Gina Chick; author, social commentator, Walkley Winner, speaker and broadcaster Jane Caro AM — and stacks more.

“The speaking agenda is always a highlight, with inspiring leaders on topics important to our industry,” Petrunoff added.

“I personally loved Sunita Gloster’s opening of the conference and the challenge to really lean in and to take action. I also loved the conversations I had at the Pinterest Manifestival booth — people stopped to learn about what makes our platform so different, went hands-on with our new products creating their own collage-based tote bags, and of course, to get a tattoo.”

Other partners include News Corp Australia, Boomtown, GumGum, Quantcast, Alliance Outdoor, Audience360, Bishopp, Nexxen, PubMatic, Taboola, AANA, The Marketing Academy, B&T, Citizens of the Reef, Mission Australia, The Misfits, Stream Outdoor and Tropic Studio.

Get your early bird tickets here!