Pinterest Pins Down Laura Gaffney For Director Of Business Marketing APAC & EMEA Role

Pinterest has appointed Laura Gaffney (pictured) as its new director of business marketing for EMEA and APAC. Based in Dublin, Gaffney will report to Stacy Malone, Pinterest’s VP of global business marketing.

Gaffney will lead Pinterest’s business marketing initiatives in these regions with the goal of raising the visibility and comprehension of Pinterest to support revenue generation.

She will set the regional business marketing strategy, lead the marketing teams in each country and oversee all facets of regional messaging and execution.

Gaffney has more than 18 years of experience developing and overseeing regional teams to drive business growth. She built her career in the tech sector at Google and Meta, marketing to business customers across small, medium and large businesses, agencies and tech partners. Gaffney joins Pinterest from Meta where she held various business marketing roles over the past 12 years, most recently as head of EMEA audience marketing.

“Laura has a proven track record driving growth, engagement and retention for global brands. As a strategic thinker who holds a deep expertise in business marketing across multiple audiences and roles, we’re thrilled to have Laura lead the team for our next phase of growth,” said her new boss Malone.

“Pinterest is a unique, full-funnel platform where ads can be meaningful content. I’m excited to apply my business marketing skills to raise even more visibility for the value of Pinterest for advertisers across regions. I feel personally connected to Pinterest’s mission and look forward to shaping bold business marketing opportunities that resonate with audiences,” added Gaffney, who started her new job yesterday.