Pine O Cleen Renews ‘Cleening Up’ Disaster Recovery Partnership With Australian Red Cross

As the impact of major disasters and emergencies in Australia continues disinfectant brand Pine O Cleen has entered the second year of its partnership with the Australian Red Cross.

The ‘Cleen Up Program’ is a three-year commitment addressing the growing need for a sustained and long-term approach to disaster recovery.

The ‘Cleen Up Program’ most recently supported those impacted by Tropical Cyclone Jasper in December 2023 and the heavy rainfall and flooding that hit Far North Queensland soon after. To assist with the clean-up in these communities, Pine O Cleen supplied cleaning and hygiene products for individuals to use within their homes and for Emergency Services Australian Red Cross volunteers to utilise at community spaces and recovery centres.

Queensland state manager of emergency services, Collin Sivalingum, says that while the recovery process is incredibly complex, and each disaster requires a different response, hygiene plays an important role in these efforts.

“Our partnership with Pine O Cleen means we are well equipped with hygiene and cleaning products throughout our recovery centres, which helps ensure better health and wellbeing for our community members and the organisations involved in the response and recovery efforts.”

“Australian Red Cross is not just there in the days or weeks after a major disaster. Long-term support in the months and years afterwards is crucial to help build resilience within communities and give them the best chance of recovery.”

In April, customers can get involved and help support the ‘Cleen Up Program’ by purchasing any Pine O Cleen product at Coles instore and online. This purchase will contribute to a donation to the Australian Red Cross of up to $100,000, to directly support communities impacted by disasters and other emergencies in Australia.

Florence Paoli, marketing director ANZ at Reckitt Hygiene, said, “Pine O Cleen has been trusted by Australians for cleaning and hygiene routines around their homes for more than 70 years. This trust is the foundation of our brand values, and we are so proud to enter the second year of our partnership with the Australian Red Cross. We’ve seen the impact the program has had on communities in the immediate clean-up response and throughout the long-term recovery process, specifically for people impacted by the floods in Far North Queensland, South Australia, Northern NSW, and the Northern Territory.”

“We’re committed to our collaborative effort with the Australian Red Cross, so throughout April all Pine O Cleen products purchased in Coles will help support the Australian Red Cross in their recovery efforts and provide long-term support to those most in need” she said.

To date, Reckitt has supported Australian Red Cross with up to $500,000 in monetary donations and the supply of hygiene and cleaning products to disaster-impacted communities.




