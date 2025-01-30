Phil O’Neil Joins 2GB & 4BC As Overnights Host

Sydney’s 2GB and Brisbane’s 4BC have announced multi-award-winning Australian broadcaster, Phil O’Neil, will be stepping into the role of Overnights host in 2025.

Renowned for his originality and versatility, Phil has earned a reputation as one of the most dynamic talents in radio. Currently at the helm of WSFM Sydney’s Morning show, Phil has built a strong following, backed by high ratings and a prestigious 2024 ACRA win for Best Music Presenter.

His career includes hosting top-rated shows in Australia and the UK, earning multiple Sony, New York Radio, and British Radio awards. His hit programs “Ugly Phil’s Hot Hits Chart Show” and “Ugly Phil’s Hot 30 Nightly” were household favorites, drawing millions of listeners for over a decade. No stranger to talk radio, Phil has also worked at both 2UE Sydney and London’s LBC Radio.

“All the roads I’ve travelled have led to this moment. There are no finer radio stations to pursue my talk radio aspirations than at 2GB and 4BC. This really is the most exciting and pivotal moment of my career,” said O’Neil.

“Phil will bring fresh energy to overnights and is an exciting addition to our new lineups in Sydney and Brisbane. He’s engaging, entertaining and has a loyal following. Phil loves talk radio and our early morning listeners are going to love him,” said Nine Radio content manager, Greg Byrnes.

Overnights with Phil O’Neil will be heard Tuesday-Friday on Sydney’s 2GB and Brisbane’s 4BC, commencing Tuesday March 4, 2025.