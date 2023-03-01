Pete Davidson & Ryan Renolds Front New Ads! But Can You Determine The Funny One From The Stinker?

Two of 2023’s “it” men – comic Pete Davidson and comic/actor/ad man, Ryan Reynolds – are back doing probably what they do best – making TVCs. Although it needs to be stressed not together, mind you.

In the first spot, Davidson stars as Pete Davidson for Coca-Cola’s water brand, Smartwater.

The spot’s by VMLY&R and has Davidson playing the “I’m an everyday kinda bloke” (who just so happens to have flings with some of the world’s most beautiful women.)

Davidson delivers the work in his trademark genuine, affable, nice guy way, however, in the actual laugh stakes it’s a bit of a stinker. Agree to disagree below:

Meanwhile, everybody’s favourite human, Ryan Reynolds, is back fronting the latest campaign for his very own telco brand, Mint Mobile.

Created by Reynold’s creative agency Maximum Effort, the trio of spots sees Mint hijack another brand’s mascot, Jack Box, from fast food chain Jack In The Box.

Look, it’s all quirky, daft fun and even has the 46-year-old Deadpool star deliver that man-child shtick that women swoon over and men want to be!

Check out the threesome below: