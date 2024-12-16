Pet Circle Begins New Era With Brand Refresh & Price Beat Campaign

Online retailer Pet Circle has unveiled a bold rebrand and national advertising campaign, reaffirming its position as Australia’s #1 pet store.

As part of its brand glow-up, developed in-house, Pet Circle has introduced a refreshed logo, tone, and visual identity that captures its joyfully quirky personality and challenger spirit. With a mission to make pet care better, Pet Circle’s new look reflects its dedication to serving modern pet parents who are obsessed with their pets.

Alongside the rebrand, Pet Circle has rolled out a broader strategy focused on delivering everyday value through its new Price Beat promise, guaranteeing the best prices on thousands of pet essentials. This pricing strategy not only reinforces Pet Circle’s challenger mindset but also aligns with the retailer’s commitment to helping Australians manage the rising cost of living.

“Pet Circle’s mission has always been about bettering the lives of pets and their parents. With our Price Beat promise, we’re doubling down on delivering a premium shopping experience and exceptional value, so pet parents spend less time hustling for bargains and more time making their pets’ lives better,” said Jon Wild, Pet Circle chief growth officer.

The rebrand and pricing approach are supported by Pet Circle’s new ‘Top Dog’ advertising campaign, which spotlights the Price Beat promise and positions the retailer as the go-to for pet parents who want their pets to feel like the ‘top dog’ in their family. The campaign is rolling out across social media, digital, radio, OOH and experiential, with playful street stencils in popular dog-walking spots in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth appearing over the holiday break to give every pup their moment to shine.

“Our rebrand and Top Dog campaign, both managed entirely in-house, are all about turning up the volume on our joyfully quirky personality and celebrating pets as cherished family members who deserve nothing but the best. With our Price Beat promise at the heart of it, we’re showing passionate pet families that they can treat their furry superstars to the very best products with our unbeatable prices. We want to give every pet that cream-of-the-crop-big-boss-cherry-on-top-dog feeling they deserve,” said Ella Lymbereas, Pet Circle VP of brand and creative.

Pet Circle’s new era in pet care is further underscored by its third consecutive win of Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customer Award in the Pet Store category, announced last month, reinforcing the retailer’s reputation for exceptional service and value.

The refreshed brand identity retains Pet Circle’s iconic teal while introducing playful fluorescent fuchsia and green accents that exude energy and vibrancy. The redesigned logo, featuring an organic circle inspired by a pet’s nose, incorporates upward-tilting ‘e’s that evoke the joyful expression of a pet looking up at its parent.

