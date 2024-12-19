MarketingNewsletter

Pesto Gets His “Fishmas” Wish List In Via Telstra’s Calls To Santa

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read

Everyone’s favourite feathered friend, Pesto the Penguin, is back, and this time, he has upped the cuteness to a new level. Partnering with Telstra’s Call To Santa initiative and with the help of keeper Tabitha, Pesto got his “Fishmas wish list”.

Growling away in a language that Tabitha seemingly understands, young pesto demands she call Santa for him.

“Hello Santa,” Tabitha says. “I’m calling on behalf of Pesto. He just lost his baby feathers, and he really wants a new jumper”.

Through the phone, we hear Santa reply, “I’ll get my elves right on it”.

The heartwarming spot appeared on the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium’s TikTok page, which has seen a huge increase in viewership since news broke of the 9-month-old penguin that weighed a huge 22.5k (by comparison, each of his parents weigh about 11kg each).

This is not the first time Telstra has enlisted the help of some of our most well-known influencers and stars. Penrith Panthers superstar Moses Leota took to Instagram last month to showcase the brand’s mini-payphones for kids who can’t quite reach the regular ones.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moses Leota (@mosesleota)

From now until Christmas, kids, big and small, will be able to call Santa via a Telstra payphone located inside Penguin Playground at Melbourne Sea Life Aquarium.

Not in Melbourne? Don’t stress; little kids (and big ones, too) can call Santa from any of Telstra’s 14,000 payphones all the way up to Christmas Eve by dialling #HO HO HO (#46 46 46).

Related posts:

  1. B&T’s Campaigns Of The Year
  2. B&T’s Most Read Features Of 2024: Cracking The Case On The Biggest Stories Of The Year
  3. B&T’s Campaigns Of The Month: Telstra’s Donkey, AAMI’s Chaos, Woolies Carrot, Telstra’s Monster & Aldi’s Gravy Boat Are Scored In This Christmas Special
  4. Giant Pink Cricket Ball Soars Over MCG Ahead Of Women’s Day-Night Test
TAGGED: , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Merry Christmas From B&T
Qatar Airways Takes AI Campaign Festive With Holiday-Themed Scenes & Interactive Giveaway
Adland’s Revolving Door: The Power Moves That Shaped The Industry in 2024
Nine Sets Sail With Sydney To Hobart Race 2024
Register Lost your password?