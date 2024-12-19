Pesto Gets His “Fishmas” Wish List In Via Telstra’s Calls To Santa

Everyone’s favourite feathered friend, Pesto the Penguin, is back, and this time, he has upped the cuteness to a new level. Partnering with Telstra’s Call To Santa initiative and with the help of keeper Tabitha, Pesto got his “Fishmas wish list”.

Growling away in a language that Tabitha seemingly understands, young pesto demands she call Santa for him.

“Hello Santa,” Tabitha says. “I’m calling on behalf of Pesto. He just lost his baby feathers, and he really wants a new jumper”.

Through the phone, we hear Santa reply, “I’ll get my elves right on it”.

The heartwarming spot appeared on the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium’s TikTok page, which has seen a huge increase in viewership since news broke of the 9-month-old penguin that weighed a huge 22.5k (by comparison, each of his parents weigh about 11kg each).

This is not the first time Telstra has enlisted the help of some of our most well-known influencers and stars. Penrith Panthers superstar Moses Leota took to Instagram last month to showcase the brand’s mini-payphones for kids who can’t quite reach the regular ones.

From now until Christmas, kids, big and small, will be able to call Santa via a Telstra payphone located inside Penguin Playground at Melbourne Sea Life Aquarium.

Not in Melbourne? Don’t stress; little kids (and big ones, too) can call Santa from any of Telstra’s 14,000 payphones all the way up to Christmas Eve by dialling #HO HO HO (#46 46 46).