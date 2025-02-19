Pepsi, Special & Zenith Win Big At The TikTok Awards

PepsiCo, Special Australia and Zenith Australia won advertiser, creative and media agency of the year at last night’s TikTok Awards.

It was a big night for PepsiCo, as Twisties also took home the Greatest Creative Campaign award for its bold TikTok-first initiative, ‘The Great Flavour Debate’.

Featuring Robert Irwin and G Flip, the campaign reignited Australia’s iconic ‘Cheese vs Chicken’ debate, driving over 250,000 fan votes to crown ‘Chicken’ as the nation’s favourite Twistie flavour. By leveraging TikTok’s TopView ad placements and In-Feed Spark Ads, Twisties transformed the debate into a nationwide conversation, achieving a 31.3 per cent increase in Ad Recall and an 18.1 per cent lift in Brand Awareness.

Zenith was named s Media Agency of the Year, recognised for its innovative use of creator and user-generated content. Using one of TikTok’s measurement partners, Lifesight, they focused on results-driven planning, proving their expertise in high-volume content strategies that deliver better outcomes for clients.

Special Australia was named Creative Agency of the Year for its ability to seamlessly integrate TikTok-native storytelling into campaigns that resonated with Australian audiences.

Finally, Australian digital bank, Ubank won Greatest Performance Campaign for ‘Cheap Ad, Great Rate’, a clever, low-budget campaign designed to cut through traditional banking ads to connect with young Australians. Using humour and attention-grabbing marketing stunts, the campaign promoted Ubank’s savings rate, resulting in a 40 per cent increase in new customer acquisition and a 10.4 per cent uplift in ad recall.

Here are all the winners:

Greatest Brand Effectiveness Campaign: Woolworths | Fresh Fuels the Best in All of Us: The Paris 2024 Game.

Greatest Creative Campaign: Twisties | The Great Flavour Debate.

Greatest For Good Award: Shift 20 | Casting Call.

Greatest Performance Campaign: Ubank | Cheap Ad, Great Rate.

Greatest Small Business: La Vida Homes.

Advertiser of the Year: PepsiCo.

Creative Agency of the Year: Special Australia.

Media Agency of the Year: Zenith Australia.

For You Award: Kim Zorn, Global Performance Director at Princess Polly.