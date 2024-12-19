Peloton Launches Motivational Spot Via Special London

Peloton has launched its latest brand campaign in Australia. The new creative is the second part of a multi-phase campaign Find your push. Find your power. This campaign acknowledges how motivation looks different for everyone and celebrates Peloton’s role in helping people reach their fitness goals.

Titled ‘Keep Up’ and created in partnership with creative agency Special London, the hero film follows a mum who is motivated to stay active to keep up with her young son’s evolving hobbies.

The film opens on Christmas Day with a shiny new bicycle waiting for the boy by the Christmas tree. When the mum finds she is too out of breath to run alongside him as he cycles through the park, she begins her own fitness journey using the Peloton Bike+. As her son’s hobbies go from cycling, to playing football to surfing and basketball, her workouts evolve to incorporate strength training, running and cycling to enable her to keep up with all his activities. The film ends with the mum introducing a new sport to her son – karate. Overall, the film shows how Peloton understands that everyone’s motivation and fitness journey is unique. It also highlights how Peloton enables parents to not only ‘keep up’, but thrive and find their power with workouts that motivate and inspire them to stay active for their children.

The campaign is now live in the UK, Australia, Germany, the US, and Canada, and will run across channels including TV, OTT, OLV, social, audio, and digital until February 2025.

“Our research shows that our target audiences often struggle to find time to work out and are looking for a comprehensive and convenient fitness solution that offers variety. Peloton provides a personalised, motivating, and entertaining fitness experience designed to fit your life, with thousands of workouts to get you to your goals, and a supportive community by your side when you need it. ‘Keep Up’ shows how Peloton adapts and grows with you as life gets busier and unpredictable; something many of us can relate to during the holiday period,” said Lauren Weinberg, chief marketing officer at Peloton.

“This is a pure human story, exploring why it is we do, what we do. But it doesn’t just hold up a mirror to our audience, it’s a reflection of Peloton as a brand. They are so much more than a fitness company or a catalogue of workout equipment – they are the absolute masters in motivation. Everything they do, everything they offer, is carefully designed to aid you on whatever journey you’re on, because the best workout is the one you’ll actually do. And this campaign is a real celebration of that,” said David Day, chief creative officer at Special Group London.