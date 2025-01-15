PC Ads Prove Best In Class In University Campaigns

A new study by game advertising platform Iion has found that PC ads drive significantly higher engagement in university campaigns compared to other devices.

PC ads boasted a click-through rate (CTR) of 1.27 per cent, surpassing tablets at 1.10 per cent and smartphones at just 0.64 per cent—despite smartphones generating the highest number of impressions. Connected TVs trailed behind with a CTR of 0.00 per cent, proving ineffective for educational advertising.

The data shows that while smartphones generate significant reach, their lower engagement levels make them less effective for educational campaigns. Meanwhile, PC ads not only attract attention but also drive meaningful interactions, making them ideal for deeper engagement with prospective students.

Why PCs Win for Engagement

The higher CTR on PCs is linked to a “study mindset” fostered by the device’s physical keyboard and work-focused design.

According to Rupert Pay, head of advertiser sales APAC at Iion, “PCs, closely linked to productivity tasks, create a better environment for educational messaging. The physical keyboard reinforces focus, aligning with learning behaviours”.

PC users are often in structured environments like study areas, libraries, and offices, where they are more focused and engaged. The presence of a keyboard and a work-oriented setup encourages a focus on educational content, unlike the more casual usage patterns of smartphones.

Tablets & Smartphones: Moderate vs. Broad Reach

Tablets showed moderate engagement with a CTR of 1.10 per cent, outperforming smartphones. Their blend of productivity and media features makes them more effective for educational ads than phones, though they still fall short of PC interaction levels.

Smartphones, despite generating 6.37 million impressions, lagged with a CTR of 0.64 per cent. Pay explained, “Smartphones generate the most reach but often fall short in engagement due to multitasking and casual use.”

Connected TV: Least Effective for Educational Ads

Connected TVs recorded a CTR of 0.00 per cent, making them the least effective platform for educational campaigns. The passive nature of TV consumption and the lack of interactive elements likely contribute to this low engagement.

Weekend Wins for Engagement

The study also revealed that Saturdays had the highest CTR at 0.54 per cent, followed by Sundays at 0.52 per cent, indicating weekends are prime times for educational campaigns. Weekdays were consistent, averaging 0.51 per cent, with a noticeable dip midweek on Wednesdays at 0.47 per cent.

“Weekends offer a reflective pause,” Pay noted. “This mindset allows people to think about their educational goals more thoughtfully.”

Best Ad Formats for University Campaigns

Rewarded video ads came out on top with a CTR of 0.72 per cent and six seconds of active attention, making them highly effective for driving engagement. Interstitial ads followed with a CTR of 0.48 per cent and 2.8 seconds of active attention. Mobile banners, while achieving broad reach, recorded a CTR of just 0.44 per cent, making them better suited for awareness campaigns rather than engagement-focused efforts.

Rewarded video ads have proven effective because they offer a value exchange—viewers receive a reward for watching, ensuring more attentive consumption of the ad content.

To optimise their digital marketing strategies, universities should focus on leveraging PC ads for deeper interactions, while reserving smartphone and mobile banners for broader awareness efforts. Rewarded video ads, with their strong engagement rates, can be a valuable addition to campaigns targeting prospective students.

By tailoring strategies around device strengths and user behaviour, universities can boost the impact of their digital campaigns, ensuring they engage prospective students when attention is highest.