Paul Kent Fights A Tree & Barnaby Joyce Takes A Nap On The Pavement: B&T’s Didn’t See That Coming 2024

Grocery Inquest

In September, the ACCC did the unthinkable, launching Federal Court proceedings against supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, accusing them of breaching Australian Consumer Law with allegedly misleading discount pricing claims.

According to the ACCC, both retailers had maintained regular prices for hundreds of products over extended periods, then temporarily raised prices by at least 15 per cent before marketing the items in their “Prices Dropped” and “Down Down” promotions.

The new promotional prices were allegedly the same or higher than the original regular prices, creating the illusion of a discount. ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb stated that such practices undermine consumer trust, particularly during a time of heightened cost-of-living pressures when Australians rely heavily on transparent pricing.

The investigation, sparked by consumer complaints and social media scrutiny, revealed that Coles and Woolworths sold tens of millions of affected products between 2021 and 2023, generating significant revenue from these misleading promotions. Items such as Tim Tams, Energizer batteries, and Weet-Bix were among those implicated.

IT Outage

Australia was thrown into a tech-turmoil in July as a major Microsoft service outage sent radio stations, airlines, supermarkets, and even a few AFL ticket systems into a tailspin. The unexpected digital hiccup, linked to a faulty update by cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike, caused chaos from checkouts at Woolies to radio DJs scrambling for backup playlists. Even airports joined the “fun”, with passengers enduring long lines and the occasional snack handout as Jetstar and Virgin worked through the glitches. CrowdStrike quickly rolled back the changes, but not before earning a spot on everyone’s “thanks for nothing” list for the week.

While critical services like Triple Zero stayed online, the outage created some head-scratching moments—like handwritten boarding passes in India and a pre-recorded message playing on TV. Social media buzzed with stories of blue screens and IT teams frantically hitting reboot buttons.

Barnaby Joyce phone call

Barnaby Joyce found himself in the spotlight again in February, this time after a late-night tumble over a planter box on Canberra’s Lonsdale Street. A video captured the former deputy prime minister lying on the pavement, swearing into his phone after the fall.

Joyce, who later explained he was chatting with his wife Vikki Campion at the time, admitted he was “very embarrassed” by the incident but quipped he might have gotten up quicker if he’d known he was being filmed. Despite the uproar, Joyce assured everyone he was fine and continued his stroll home after the call.

The incident has sparked debate, with some colleagues criticising modern society’s preference for filming over helping, while others were less sympathetic, calling the behaviour “buffoonery.” As for Joyce, this isn’t his first headline-grabbing moment—his infamous “bonk ban” days and festive season warnings are still fresh in political memory. It seems Barnaby’s ability to turn even a stumble into a national conversation remains unmatched.

Paul Kent fight

In the latest episode of NRL Drama Uncut, Paul Kent, the often controversial host of NRL 360, made headlines again in April—this time for an alleged street brawl outside Sydney hotspot Totti’s.

The viral video shows Kent squaring off with another man, breaking free from onlookers shouting, “It’s not worth it, Kenty!” only to end up head-first against a tree. While Kent hasn’t been charged, his sparring partner is facing serious legal consequences.

The fallout was swift and severe for Kent, with both Fox Sports and the Daily Telegraph cutting ties with the 54-year-old. Initially stood down pending an investigation, Kent has since been officially let go by both employers, marking the end of his high-profile media career—for now.

Adding to the chaos, this incident comes just months after Kent was cleared of domestic violence charges in another legal saga. It seems the former NRL 360 presenter has swapped the small screen for courtroom drama, leaving behind a trail of controversy that even a good PR spin might struggle to fix.

Sam Kerr Racially Aggravated harassment

Matildas captain, football superstar and Australia’s sweetheart Sam Kerr has found herself in the spotlight for reasons beyond her dazzling goals and match-winning skills. In a saga that feels more like a Netflix drama than a legal case, Kerr was charged with racially aggravated harassment over an alleged exchange with a London police officer last year.

The alleged comment—”stupid white bastard”—sparked a lively debate back home, with politicians, pundits, and fans weighing in. While Kerr has pleaded not guilty and is gearing up for a February 2025 trial, the legal drama is giving Australians plenty to chew over, with opinions as diverse as Kerr’s record-breaking achievements. Despite the off-field controversy, Kerr’s legacy as one of Australia’s greatest athletes remains intact.

Social Ban

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has taken bold steps this year to reshape Australia’s digital landscape. The standout move? A landmark bill to ban children under 16 from accessing social media platforms.

The Albanese government’s proposed changes include sweeping reforms to shield children under 16 from the perceived harms of social media, citing growing concerns about the mental health effects on young Australians. Under the new laws, platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Reddit would be required to block under-16s from creating accounts, while educational platforms like YouTube would be exempt.

An inquiry into the government’s proposed laws 24 hours and was inundated with around 15,000 submissions. Major social media and tech platforms raised major concerns raised over human rights, privacy risks, a rushed inquiry and vague definitions.

In a historic moment last month, the Australian government passed the proposed legislation meaning that anyone under the age of 16 will be blocked from using platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

Donald Trump assassination attempt

In a twist that seemed straight out of a political thriller, former President Donald Trump found himself at the center of two assassination attempts during his 2024 campaign.

The first occurred on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman fired multiple shots during a rally, grazing Trump’s right ear. The assailant, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was swiftly neutralised by a Secret Service sniper. Undeterred, Trump made a public appearance just two days later at the Republican National Convention, sporting a bandage on his ear and his signature bravado.

Never one to miss an opportunity, Trump used these incidents to his political advantage. He portrayed himself as a resilient leader, even suggesting divine favour in his survival. At rallies, he quipped about “taking a bullet for democracy,” turning potential threats into applause lines.

His campaign capitalised on the events for fundraising, energising his base with narratives of overcoming adversity. While the assassination attempts were serious matters, Trump’s characteristic flair transformed them into rallying points, reinforcing his image as a tenacious and unyielding figure in American politics.

Lidia Thorpe’s Unravelling

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe certainly knows how to make an entrance—and an exit. During King Charles III’s visit to Australia, Thorpe interrupted a royal reception in Parliament House, dramatically declaring, “You are not my king!” before being escorted out by security.

Her impassioned protest included demands for a treaty, the return of stolen land, and a reckoning with the British Crown’s colonial history. Afterward, she quipped that her actions were just the beginning, daring the King to visit again for an encore performance.

When the Senate censured her with a 46 to 12 vote for her disruptive antics, Thorpe doubled down, entering the chamber post-vote to shout, “Shame on you all!” She later shredded the censure motion like it was junk mail, declaring she didn’t “give a damn.”

Drawing inspiration from Māori leaders in New Zealand, Thorpe cheekily reminded everyone that protests aren’t meant to be polite. While critics called her actions disrespectful, Thorpe turned the moment into a platform for Indigenous justice and a bit of parliamentary theatre. If nothing else, she’s proven that politics doesn’t always have to be a dull affair!

Liam Payne

In news that broke Directioners hearts in October, Liam Payne, the charismatic former member of One Direction, tragically passed away at 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. He was in Argentina to attend a concert by his former bandmate, Niall Horan.

Known for his vibrant personality and musical talent, Liam’s untimely death prompted heartfelt tributes from fans and fellow artists worldwide. Vigils were held in cities like London and Paris, where admirers gathered to honour his memory.

Liam’s journey from his early days on “The X Factor” to achieving global fame with One Direction showcased his dedication and passion for music. While his passing is a profound loss, the joy and inspiration he brought to millions remain a lasting legacy.

Julian Assange

In June, Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, reached a plea deal with the U.S. Justice Department, leading to his release from a British prison after five years and countless years of isolation.

Assange faced criminal charges in the U.S. for conspiring to obtain and disclose classified national defence documents, which stemmed from WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of over 700,000 classified materials, including war reports and diplomatic cables.

WikiLeaks described his release as the result of a global campaign advocating for his freedom, thanking those who fought for his cause.

Since his release, Assange spoke publicly for the first time at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), where he reflected on his years of incarceration and emphasised his belief in freedom of speech.

Despite his physical and mental struggles, Assange remained steadfast in defending press freedom, declaring that “journalism is not a crime” and stressing the importance of protecting investigative journalism.

His case has drawn widespread attention, with PACE deeming him a political prisoner and calling for an investigation into potential human rights violations during his detention. Assange’s plea deal and subsequent release bring an end to a long legal battle, with his focus now on reuniting with his family in Australia.