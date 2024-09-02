Paramount+, Kayo & Prime Video Users Surge As Demand For Ad-Supported Plans Grows

Prime Video, Kayo and Paramount+ were the fastest-growing streaming platforms in FY24, according to Telsyte data.

Paramount+ took the top spot with a massive 18% leap in a year, reaching 1.8 million subscribers, while Kayo experienced a 14% increase to 1.6 million users. Prime Video also saw a massive leap in subscribers, jumping by 7% from a year prior to a total of 4.8 million.

Both Disney+ and Netflix saw a 2% increase. Stan, on the contrary, remained flat with 2.6 million users. A further 3.7% of Australians used other, more minor streaming services such as Optus Sport and Britbox.

In terms of total subscribers, Netflix remains the clear leader with 6.2 million subscriptions at the end of June 24, followed by Amazon Prime Video (4.8 million); Disney+ (3.1 million); Stan (2.6 million); Paramount+ (1.8 million); Binge (1.6 million); Kayo Sports (1.6 million); and YouTube Premium (1.0 million).

The total number of Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) services grew by 4 per cent year-on-year, reaching 25.3 million in June 2024. Subscriber growth is attributed to a population increase, the introduction of more affordable ad-supported plans, and strong consumer interest in diverse content across multiple services. Revenue growth was driven by subscription cost increases and increased service adoption.

The long tail of more minor services (below 1 million subscriptions) collectively increased by 1 per cent, driven by consumer interest in diversified content at affordable price points, sometimes under $10 per month.

Among all services above 100,000 subscriptions, Britbox saw the fastest growth in FY2024. Anime-focused Crunchyroll and reality TV-focused Hayu also showed strong performance.

Excluding dedicated sports services that serve ads during live sports broadcasts, Telsyte’s research found there are some 2.5 million SVOD subscriptions subsidised by advertisements (June 2024), up from around a million a year ago. Ad-supported subscriptions now account for 11 per cent of the total SVOD services.

Offered by Netflix, Binge and Paramount+, ad-supported plans are the most affordable base tier and come at a time when consumers are increasingly tightening their wallets.

This growth is set to continue as the study found consumers are increasingly receptive to advertisements on their SVOD services if it can help subsidise the subscription cost. Close to 1 in 2 (45%) of SVOD users are interested in such a plan, a sharp 9 per cent increase from a year ago.

Telsyte estimates that introducing more ad-supported plans could lift the average number of subscriptions per household closer to 3.7 (currently 3.5) by 2028.

While demand for video subscription entertainment remained strong, paid SVOD services rank 8th among areas where consumers had reduced spending in the last 12 months, compared to 10th a year ago, according to Telsyte’s consumer spending insights.

“People are looking at their video entertainment and having greater scrutiny towards that, and that’s reflected, I guess, in the flat results from Netflix and Disney,” Telsyte managing director Foad Fadaghi said. “I think we’re at the end of the cycle. The time of ‘all-you-can-eat content on a streaming video service through the internet’ is coming to an end.”

B&T contacted Prime Video, Disney+, Kayo, Paramount+ and Stan, none of which responded to the request for comment prior to publication.