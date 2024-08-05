Paper + Spark Secures Digital Marketing Remit For Campbells Wholesale

Paper + Spark has been appointed as the full-service digital marketing agency for Campbells Wholesale.

Following a competitive agency pitch process, Paper + Spark was selected to overhaul Campbells Wholesale’s digital ecosystem, with a comprehensive remit spanning content strategy, content development and implementation, paid media campaigns, and ongoing analytics and optimisation.

“After a rigorous selection process, Paper + Spark was chosen for their innovative approach, comprehensive service offerings, proven track record of delivering exceptional results, and their no-nonsense direct approach with a smile. We felt an immediate connection with Paul and the team. Paper + Spark will be managing all aspects of the digital ecosystem, including strategy, content strategy, media buying, and analytics,” said Deanna Whiteford, senior marketing and digital manager at Campbells Wholesale.

“We are thrilled to be working with Dea, Anthony, and the wider Campbells Wholesale team. Their vision and energy for the brand, with its deep history in the Australian retail landscape, was and is infectious, and we are feeling it every day. It’s an interesting time in wholesale retail to do things differently, and we are collectively up for the challenge. Watch this space as we do great things together,” said Paul Everson, director at Paper + Spark.

The partnership commences immediately, with Paper + Spark collaborating closely with the Campbells Wholesale team to revolutionise their digital presence and drive business growth through strategic, data-driven marketing initiatives.

With a legacy dating back to 1933, Campbells Wholesale is part of the Metcash Group. It operates an extensive network of 14 sites across the country, supported by over 40 sales representatives, driving a robust eComm platform. It covers everything from food service and grocery to confectionery, convenience, and packaging.