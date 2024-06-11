CampaignsNewsletter

Panasonic Australia “Enriches Tomorrow” In New Brand Campaign Via Cocogun

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
2 Min Read

Panasonic Australia has launched an overarching brand campaign. Themed around the iconic electronic brand’s decades of providing cutting-edge products for key moments in Australians’ lives, the campaign underlines the products’ quality, durability, and longevity. It falls under Panasonic’s global positioning of ‘Create Today, Enrich Tomorrow’.

The new campaign, which runs on BVOD, digital, and social media, features much-loved products from across the Panasonic range, including microwaves, air conditioning, personal care products, and LUMIX cameras. Gabrielle Pearson directed the campaign, which was created alongside creative agency Cocogun and production company Majella.

“It’s really exciting to be in market with a campaign that highlights the breadth of the Panasonic range, and reminds consumers of the key roles our products have played in their lives over the years,” said Charissa Sano, Panasonic group manager – home appliances and marketing communications.

“From keeping cool to looking great, cooking up a storm and listening to your favourite playlist, Panasonic products have been there for Aussies for over 60 years. This campaign brings that to life in a refreshingly relatable way,” said Emma Laing, Panasonic marketing communications manager – home appliances.

“It’s been a privilege working with the Panasonic team on this very important and special project, to demonstrate the key supporting role that the brand plays, in a fun, dynamic, contemporary way,” said Cocogun co-founder and creative partner Ant Melder.

The campaign is live now.

CREDITS

Client: Panasonic Australia

Group Manager (Home Appliances and Marketing Communications) – Charissa Sano

Marketing Communications Manager – Emma Laing

Marketing Communications Manager – Cindy Ngo

 

Creative Agency: Cocogun

Creative Partner – Ant Melder

Art Director – Jimmy Williams

Copywriter – Lewis Clarke 

Group Business Director – Emily Hahn

 

Production Company: Majella

Director – Gabrielle Pearson

Producer – Bella Millikin

Cinematographer – Amy Dellar

Media Agency: Awaken

Senior Account Director – Amelia Morgan

Senior Account Manager – Ingrid Kroger

 

