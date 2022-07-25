Palin Communications Eyes Off British Talent Amidst Australian Skills Shortage

Palin Communications Eyes Off British Talent Amidst Australian Skills Shortage
Karina Durham
By Karina Durham
SHARE
THIS



Health-focused PR agency Palin Communications has set its sights on the UK as a possible solution to the communications skills shortage in Australia, seeking to attract new talent from abroad by ramping up its British Sponsorship Program.

Palin Communications, a health PR agency based in Sydney, has a long history of sponsoring overseas communications professionals from the USA, the UK, Canada and elsewhere.

Health PR agencies are in high demand following the emergence of COVID-19 which has triggered new communications challenges and elevated the importance of internal and external communications for medical companies. However, the Australian talent pool has not kept pace with demand.

According to Martin Palin, managing director of Palin Communications, it’s an industry-wide issue but the agency is determined to find its own solution.

“We’ve helped several consultants from overseas go on to long term visas and eventually to permanent residency. The Public Relations Institute of Australia (PRIA) is currently lobbying the Australian government to make that easier in the future. So, we feel the timing is good – especially as international travel and visa entries have opened back up again,” said Palin.

PRIA President, Shane Allison, recently spoke to the Australian Financial Review about the domestic supply of communication professionals in Australia and how it could not “keep up with the shift in demand from corporate Australia, non-profits and government.”

Palin added that it’s a win/win if talented British consultants can be enticed to move to Sydney to progress their career.

“Consultants get an unparalleled experience of living in this beautiful country, and the agency gets to tap into a new, diverse pool of talent. Apart from all the career progress benefits, Sydney is a fantastic place to work, and enjoy life, so for the right person this program represents a fantastic, attainable opportunity.”

The Palin Communications British Sponsorship Program offers business visa sponsorship, immigration guidance, assistance with travel costs, a flexible start date, hybrid working arrangements and the opportunity to work on across a diverse health-focused portfolio.

“Our team is built around our shared values of trust and accountability. Not only do we thrive on working with each other, we get to work on amazing projects in cancer, infectious diseases, public health campaigns and issues management. It’s going to be a great move for the right person,” Palin concluded.

Please login with linkedin to comment

palin communications

Latest News

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network
  • Media
  • Technology

The Nutrition Couch Hits 1M Downloads Via ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network

In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads. The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in […]

Hit 103.1 & 102.3 Triple M are the new media partners of the Townsville Fire WNBL team, with a launch at the Townsville radio stations HQ.
  • Marketing
  • Media

Townsville Fire WNBL Teams Up With Hit 103.1 And 102.3 Triple M

Townsville Fire, who compete in the WNBL in Australia, have partnered with radio stations Hit 103.1 and 102.3 Triple M to highlight the team’s performances over the course of the coming season. Main image L to R: Courtney Woods (Townsville Fire WNBL), Steve ‘Pricey’ Price (Triple M), Stephanie Reid (Townsville Fire WNBL), Shannon Seebohm (coach, […]

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration
  • Technology

Infobip And Microsoft Team Up With WhatsApp And SMS Integration

Global cloud communications company Infobip enhances its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating its WhatsApp and SMS channels to help businesses to deepen customer relationships, increase loyalty and boost sales. This follows Infobip’s deployment of its Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) on Microsoft Azure last year, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft’s platforms. Customers increasingly want to message […]

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration
  • Technology

InfoSum Launches Platform Sigma For Data Collaboration

Data collaboration platform InfoSum has announced the launch of Platform Sigma, the next evolution in first-party data collaboration and privacy protection. These enhancements, the most significant update in InfoSum’s history, provide organizations with a safe, secure, and interoperable infrastructure to build and manage their own data clean rooms.  Platform Sigma is the next-generation data collaboration […]

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2
  • Advertising
  • Media

IPG Posts 7.9% Organic Growth In Q2

Once again B&T's slicing, dicing & blending IPG's Q2 numbers to deliver this smoothie-esque financial fact sheet.