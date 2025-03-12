P.E Nation Appoints WiredCo. To Manage Global Marketing

Australian lifestyle brand, P.E Nation has appointed WiredCo. to manage their global end-to-end affiliate marketing, across Australia, US and UK.

Appointed to deliver business growth through Wired’s proprietary ‘Brandformance’ approach, the agency will use the full funnel capabilities of affiliate marketing to drive incremental revenue via expanding on existing markets and introducing the brand to new ones.

Founded in 2016 by fashion entrepreneur, Pip Edwards and Claire Greaves, the B Corp certified brand quickly gained global momentum with women all over the world embracing P.E Nation and its distinct aesthetic, blending activewear with style credibility, pioneering the ‘athleisure’ movement.

“P.E Nation is a brand I’ve always wanted to work with, for a number of reasons. A female founded business that’s experienced exponential growth in less than a decade is wildly impressive and on a personal level, I’ve been a fan of the brand since the beginning, so winning P.E Nation is a big win for us and for me personally,” explained founder and managing director of WiredCo., Angela Hampton.

“Our strategic approach to affiliate marketing has seen some of our key clients achieve incremental revenue growth into the 8 digits. It’s a proven channel, our approach is proven, and we look forward to growing this channel for P.E Nation,” added Hampton.

WiredCo., a B&T Independent, Campaign Asia and AdNews Agency of the Year, is one of Australia’s fastest-growing and most awarded independent brandformance businesses; home to some of Australia’s most loved brands such as THE ICONIC, Pizza Hut, R.M.Williams, Red Bull, Peters Ice Cream, Georg Jensen, and Indeed; all wrapped up in a people-first culture.