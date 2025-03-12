Marketing

P.E Nation Appoints WiredCo. To Manage Global Marketing

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Australian lifestyle brand, P.E Nation has appointed WiredCo. to manage their global end-to-end affiliate marketing, across Australia, US and UK.

Appointed to deliver business growth through Wired’s proprietary ‘Brandformance’ approach, the agency will use the full funnel capabilities of affiliate marketing to drive incremental revenue via expanding on existing markets and introducing the brand to new ones.

Founded in 2016 by fashion entrepreneur, Pip Edwards and Claire Greaves, the B Corp certified brand quickly gained global momentum with women all over the world embracing P.E Nation and its distinct aesthetic, blending activewear with style credibility, pioneering the ‘athleisure’ movement.

“P.E Nation is a brand I’ve always wanted to work with, for a number of reasons. A female founded business that’s experienced exponential growth in less than a decade is wildly impressive and on a personal level, I’ve been a fan of the brand since the beginning, so winning P.E Nation is a big win for us and for me personally,” explained founder and managing director of WiredCo., Angela Hampton.

“Our strategic approach to affiliate marketing has seen some of our key clients achieve incremental revenue growth into the 8 digits. It’s a proven channel, our approach is proven, and we look forward to growing this channel for P.E Nation,” added Hampton.

WiredCo., a B&T Independent, Campaign Asia and AdNews Agency of the Year, is one of Australia’s fastest-growing and most awarded independent brandformance businesses; home to some of Australia’s most loved brands such as THE ICONIC, Pizza Hut, R.M.Williams, Red Bull, Peters Ice Cream, Georg Jensen, and Indeed; all wrapped up in a people-first culture.

Related posts:

  1. Life’s A Pitch: Who’s In, Who’s Out & Who’s Hot For Australia’s Top Marketers
  2. Flying Too Close To The Sun? Has The NRL’s Vegas Gamble Backfired With White Ribbon Cutting Ties Over Trump Invite
  3. WPP & Bain Could Be Putting Kantar’s Worldpanel Data Arm Up For Sale
  4. Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2025 Cohort For Scholarship Program
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

TV Ratings (12/03/2025): MAFS, Big Miracle Cap A Strong Night For Nine
Bloomreach Expands Its Global Presence Across APAC, Appointing Kris Fagan As Vice President
Paper Moose Resurrects Flappy Bird In New Work For MILKRUN
Supergiant To Illuminate Customs House With Romance Was Born for Vivid Sydney
Register Lost your password?