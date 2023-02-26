Ovarian Cancer Australia Selects Southpaw As Their Web Solution Partner

Prominent Australian not-for-profit Ovarian Cancer Australia (OCA) has selected Southpaw as their new web solution partner. The young, independent Web Studio was appointed after a competitive market tender at the end of 2022.

Southpaw has been selected as OCA’s partner to create a market-leading digital experience that will provide improved care, support and understanding for those affected directly or indirectly by ovarian cancer. With the new solution, OCA is looking to further understand the needs and challenges of the community to ensure they can better serve those who are dealing with what is a significant life challenge.

Jason Olive, CMO, OCA, said there was a true sense of partnership and shared ambition for the organisation, that stood out during the tender process:

“Southpaw understood our strategy and the importance of the digital experience for our business moving forward. It was clear they took the time to really listen to our challenges, ambition and the critical role we play in people’s journeys with Ovarian Cancer.”

Ant Mangos, managing partner, Southpaw, added: “OCA is such a fantastic organisation, offering critical support and information to impacted people when they really need it. We could not be prouder to partner with them to reimagine their digital ecosystem, something that will help many Australians navigate some of the toughest times in their lives.

“The OCA team are amazing people, whose passion, determination and focus to do what is best for their community came through clearly throughout the pitch process, we can’t wait to bring our shared vision to life.”

Southpaw’s modern technology approach has been gaining momentum since launch, working with partners to design and develop unique, scalable solutions that focus on minimising lengthy timelines and technical handcuff to give businesses the freedom to succeed.

Ovarian Cancer Australia is the latest in a growing stable of partners for Southpaw, having last year picked up Henley Properties Group, Forty Winks and Digicel Pacific to name a few.