“Our Vision Is To Do Things That Haven’t Been Done Before”: How HOKA’s Cushion House Is Redefining Experiential Advertising

Sportswear brand HOKA is redefining the boundaries of brand activations with the global launch of its iconic Bondi 9 shoe. Partnering with creative agency Emotive, the brand has transformed the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club into The Cushion House, a sensory and community-focused experience inspired by the Bondi 9’s signature maximalist cushioning.

Driven by the insight that wearing HOKA’s max-cushioned technology makes the world feel more comfortable, the activation is a bold step into the realm of non-traditional advertising. B&T sat down exclusively with Simon Joyce, CEO of Emotive and HOKA athlete and Bondi local Katie Williams to unpack how HOKA and Emotive are working to redefine experiential.

The Cushion House is more than an event—it’s a statement about how brands can connect with audiences on a deeply personal level. Inspired by the Bondi 9’s signature max-cushioned sole, the activation offers an experiential journey into comfort, innovation, and community, redefining what it means to advertise without it feeling like advertising.

HOKA’s collaboration with Emotive marks a pivotal moment in non-traditional advertising. The brief, as explained by Joyce, was both clear and ambitious: “HOKA was really clear in the brief with a single-minded proposition, ‘Max Cushion For All’. The challenge was bringing that to life in the most noticeable and memorable way beyond advertising- in a way that people can touch and feel”.

The insight driving this campaign—“When you run in HOKA shoes, the whole world feels more comfortable”—led to the transformation of the iconic North Bondi Surf Club into a nine-meter-high structure that mirrors the Bondi 9’s distinctive cushioning. This space, dubbed The Cushion House, serves as a tactile embodiment of the shoe’s promise of unmatched comfort.

Experiential Advertising Done Right

The four-day activation, running from January 24–26, is packed with activities that invite attendees to immerse themselves in the HOKA brand ethos. Guests are welcomed in with a “cushion walk” entrance that mimics the soft, buoyant feel of the Bondi 9 sole.

The event features daily coastal runs led by HOKA athletes and local icons, including Bondi native Williams. Chatting with B&T, Williams shared her deep connection to both Bondi and HOKA.

“I have a very strong obsession with HOKA. If it weren’t for HOKA, I probably wouldn’t have been able to run again. I had Plantar Fasciitis. I tore my labrum. I was a professional sprinter, and then I took some time off and decided that I really missed running and I needed it. When I’m running, I feel like I can be myself. I feel like my brain functions. I’ve got ADHD, so when I exercise, particularly running, it just opens up a different part of my brain”.

For Williams, the activation is about more than just launching a new product; it is about inclusivity and community. “Everyone is a runner, and everyone is an athlete,” she explained. “You see everyone—grandparents, kids, athletes, and first-time runners. It’s such a beautiful community connection,” she said.

“HOKA is a community company. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just starting, this event is for everyone. The ‘Fly Human Fly’ message is all about inclusivity—everyone is a runner, and everyone is an athlete”.

HOKA has long been committed to fostering genuine connections with its audience, and The Cushion House takes this ethos to new heights. “The best thing you can do is give back to the community,” Williams remarked. “They’re the people who authentically tell their friends whether or not they like the brand.”

This sense of inclusivity is further reflected in the activation’s design. Joyce explained how every detail, from the tactile interiors to the blue-hued spaces inspired by HOKA’s branding, was crafted to dramatise the feeling of comfort. “It’s about more than just the product. We wanted people to experience max cushioning not just on their feet but in the entire environment,” he said.

Complementing the runs are breathwork sessions with wellness expert Rory Warnock, a daily four-hour DJ set, a merch customisation station, and an array of healthy snacks and drinks. All these elements combine to create an event that feels more like a celebration of community than a marketing initiative.

The construction of The Cushion House itself is a testament to HOKA’s dedication to quality and innovation.

“Our vision at Emotive is to do things that haven’t been done before because you usually have a better chance of connecting if you’re doing something that hasn’t been done before”.

“This is a structure that’s taken four days to bump in. It’s nine meters high. The reality is that the bar has been raised all the time with brands and activations. Consumers really expect a lot if you’re going to get them to talk about it, comment on it, and engage with it”.

This meticulous attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the event. From the sensory walkways to the art installations showcasing 100 pairs of HOKA shoes, the activation is designed to leave a lasting impression.

Amplifying the Experience Globally

While The Cushion House is a localised event, its impact is designed to resonate globally. The activation is supported by a multi-layered campaign that leverages social media, PR, influencer content, and brand partnerships.

“Activations like this are just one piece of the puzzle. In any activation, the activation is a moment, and we’re expecting 4000 to 5000 people to come through over the four days here, but how do we now find a narrative thread that gets back to that core idea to tell the story to the masses? That’s where people like Katie come to the forefront in her community, and then we’re going to package the assets up and send them out globally as well,” Joyce explained. “That’s a big part of the return on investment when you do something like this”.

Katie Williams also praised the role of talent and media in amplifying the campaign’s reach. “HOKA and Emotive brought together so many people from different walks of life—media, athletes, local runners. It’s been amazing to see how authentic community connections can create a global ripple effect.”

For HOKA led locally by Matthew Adams and Molly Rug and the team at Emotive, The Cushion House is more than a successful campaign—it’s a blueprint for the future of advertising.

“Whenever you go into something like this, when you’re building big physical structures and working with talent, it’s always a wild ride, but the key is finding synchronicity between the brand, the talent, and the audience. And just as importantly having a genuinely collaborative and value aligned relationship with the client. That’s where the magic happens,” Joyce explained.

Katie Williams summed up the experience perfectly: “It doesn’t feel like work when you’re working with HOKA. Everything about this event embodies what the brand stands for—comfort, inclusivity, and community. It’s been an absolute privilege to be part of it”.

Open to the public from January 24-26, The Cushion House offers a glimpse into the future of advertising. By creating a space where people can physically experience the brand’s values, HOKA is redefining what it means to connect with an audience.