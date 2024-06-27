Oslo – Is It Even A City? Norway’s Hilarious New Tourism Campaign Tells Travellers Not To Come

Visit Oslo’s latest tourism campaign comes in the way of a hilarious satirical take on life in the Norwegian Capital. The video, which has gone viral follows a 31-year-old on a day around the city and opens with the line, ‘I wouldn’t come here’.

He carries on to tell you everything ‘wrong’ with Oslo, but in reality, he perfectly captures the charm of the city.

Littered with comedic takes on things like the ability to walk from one side of the city to the other in half an hour or not needing to wait in line for hours to get into a gallery, the ad is a classic example of dry Nordic humour.

“The inspiration for the ad is Oslo’s position as an underdog as far as city break destinations go, both in Europe and in the Nordics,” Visit Oslo marketing director Anne-Signe Fagereng told Skift.

“The fact that it’s not as famous and crowded as some other capital cities is something we should start highlighting as a benefit.

“Oslo has been through an incredibly positive transformation over the last few decades, so it’s time our confidence in our capital catches up with reality.”

In 2021 the Munch opened in Oslo, a museum dedicated to artist Edvard Munch who painted The Scream. 2022 saw the opening of Norway’s National Museum and in 2027 The Museum of the Viking Age will open.

Marketing win for Visit Oslo

Oslo’s new campaign has caught the eyes of the marketing world with many taking to Linkedin to praise the video which runs for just under two minutes.

“The thing is, there are many professional who can pursue such creative ideas but very few companies allow such creativity out of being in the ‘safe zone’” one commented.

“What a magnetizing mix of reverse psychology marketing and thinking, the forever touching movie “Elling” (2001) and my experience of swimming in Tromsø once in March. Thunderous applause VisitOSLO… I love this “grumbling Oslovian narrator / narrative,” said another.

Funny campaigns proving a success

When it comes to advertising a country or capital city destination, marketers have countless resources at their fingertips.

But our favourite is fast becoming a satirical take.

Other advertising campaigns of similar fashion recent years include Visit Sweden’s campaign last year which reminded travellers that is has no affiliation with Switzerland.

Lithuania also poked fun at outdated stereotypes many have about life in the Vilnius with its own comedic video ‘Expectations VS. Reality’.

