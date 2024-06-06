Optus Sport To Distribute Amazon Prime’s Exclusive Coverage Of The ICC Cricket To Commercial Venues

In a new strategic partnership between Amazon and Optus Sport, the live coverage of the Men’s T20 World Cup will be available this June to commercial venues with an Optus Sport Business subscription.

Optus Sport has announced an exciting new strategic partnership with Prime Video as an exclusive partner to deliver their broadcast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to commercial venues within Australia.

This means pubs, bars, clubs and casinos that currently carry an Optus Sport Business subscription can now also have access to live ICC Men’s T20 matches from Prime Video.

This commercial venues partnership leverages the existing Optus Sport Business footprint and operations to deliver these events into commercial venues.

And venues can already take advantage of this partnership, with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup underway. Australia will get their T20 World Cup campaign on Thursday, June 6, against Oman from 10:30am (AEST).

“This is an exciting partnership for Optus Sport Business, as we are continuing to work with commercial venues to deliver world-leading sport into the Australian hospitality sector,” said Scott Davoren, associate director of Optus Sport Business.

“Optus Sport is excited to partner with a global brand like Prime Video and a globally significant event such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to deliver this to Optus Sport Business customers,” added Davoren.

“We see this partnership with Prime Video as a significant milestone and believe this will deliver increased foot traffic and engagement with patrons for venues”.

All matches of the Men’s T20 World Cup will be available to Prime Video members in Australia on Prime Video at no extra cost to their Prime membership.