Opinion: AI Key For “Tighter Budget” Video Production But Big Budget Efforts Will Keep Human Touch

In this op-ed, Josh McEvoy, head of studio and partner at production agency Producible, argues that AI will be a godsend for smaller-budget creative applications but big-budget efforts will keep the human touch and that actually, that’s fine.

Having always worked with technical and budgetary limitations in mind, it’s clear at least to some that although largely perceived as a barrier, both are highly important for the creative process and help define the goal and narrow the infinite options that are available.

The use of tech for day-to-day operations and the creation of video content, especially with automation and AI’s rapid growth, has presented many challenges, yet also opportunities – especially when it comes to integrating new technologies to enhance creativity and efficiency within the studio.

AI vs Human Creativity

It all adds up. From unnecessary communication to constant check-ins and movement from one place to another – it’s distracting, especially when your employees are on highly focused tasks. So instead, we eliminated these unnecessary tasks by connecting different tech stacks to each other.

Technology should only be used to minimise unnecessary tasks, speed up repetitive tasks, or as a way of quickly iterating ideas as a spark for deep creative thinking. Human creativity and intuition is always the first and last port of call for any project, technology is the tool used to leverage the time and limitations applied.

The recent – unofficial – Volvo ad, created using the RunwayML Gen-3 Alpha model has sparked global commentary. The fact that a piece of such detail and precision was created and released within 24hrs demonstrates to the industry that AI-generated video content is advancing more rapidly than we predicted – meaning we must adapt to survive.

This technological shift is reminiscent of how tools like Adobe After Effects revolutionised the industry years ago. After Effects and similar desktop software democratised high-quality visual effects and motion graphics, allowing smaller studios and individual creators to produce content that previously required expensive hardware and specialised teams. This software raised the bar for production quality across all budget levels, much like AI promises to do now.

For Producible, the use of no-code automation technology like Zapier and Make has now helped streamline communication and workflow processes allowing creatives to focus more on the tasks they’re best at. AI is now proving to be a good way to quickly iterate on ideas before really drilling down and refining concepts, with both creative and technological solutions.

Challenges in integrating new technologies

One of the big learnings is that technology can sometimes get in the way, sometimes the simplest way to do something is the best way, it can overcomplicate some processes so you always have to assess the problem you’re trying to solve from its root. Not top down, bottom up.

As far as solving brand challenges and putting this to the test, when working with Fetch TV on their new brand campaign we approached it with the overall scope of the campaign from the start. Allowing us to use the technology to set up a brand style guideline. Meaning that rolling out all the different executions in the varying lengths and sizes came within budget, and subsequent campaign assets followed the same look and feel.

Future rollout of Technology in the production/studio landscape

The next few years feel like there are going to be some dramatic changes. The role of technology for us will always make communication easier, output better and allow people’s creativity to shine.

Other production studios looking to integrate new technologies into their workflows need to start small and build expertise on both workflow and creative technology solutions. The need to iterate and adapt will be a constant as the landscape of the industry changes. Learning new software and new processes should be a constant habit that will allow constant improvement.

Many anticipate AI’s integration into various aspects of video production, particularly for projects with tighter budgets. This evolution could significantly raise the bar for lower-budget productions, enabling them to achieve a level of polish previously reserved for the higher-tier projects.

But, this doesn’t spell the end for high-budget, bespoke productions. Instead, it will push these projects to a new level of creativity and innovation. It’s a race to the finish line, and as creatives all know, we are stubborn, won’t lose and love to be challenged. Using the Volvo ad as an example, although the generative visuals are impressive, the human touch remains crucial in crafting personable brand stories and concepts that truly resonate with audiences. This underscores the enduring value of human creativity in our industry.

I personally try to stay up to date with advancements and pass on any key learnings, this requires a lot of time and interest in the topic to be able to wade through the torrent of information, especially in the current climate. As far as the team as a whole, our focus is on the fundamentals of design, edit and animation, if these things are working, technology is the thing that allows those to flourish beyond their foundation. A strategic blend of AI capabilities and human expertise across all budget levels, continuing the democratisation that desktop tools began and pushing our industry into exciting new territories.