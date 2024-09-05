OpenX Promotes Matt Sattel To CRO

OpenX Technologies has promoted Matt Sattel to chief revenue officer. In this new role, Sattel will continue to lead the buyer development team while adding strategic partnerships and revenue operations to his remit.

Sattel has been instrumental in the company’s successful development of buy-side advertising products and the product strategy driving innovations such as TV by OpenX and the default removal of MFA from deals.

Under his leadership, the buyer development team has evolved the company’s exchange to deliver on unique buyer needs while establishing OpenX as the leader in supply-side curation. As CRO, Sattel will continue to report to John Gentry, CEO, and focus on growing revenue, expanding OpenX’s differentiated product offering, and developing culture within his teams.

“Matt has built an impressive buyer development team from both a commercial and a solutions perspective. His focus on co-innovation with our largest buyers has significantly fueled our growth, and I’m pleased to see him take on this new role in the C-suite,” said John Gentry, CEO at OpenX.

“Matt’s strong leadership, both within his team and at the executive level makes him ideal for this role.”

Sattel joined OpenX as VP of sales and partnerships and quickly rose to SVP, global buyer development, a team he’s grown five-fold.

In his tenure at OpenX, he has solidified his role as a leader, strengthening relationships with major holding companies and contributing to buy-side product strategy. With over a decade of experience in the industry, including senior posts at MiQ, Samba TV, Speakr, and xAd, Inc., Sattel is consistently recognised as a thought leader in the evolution of programmatic buying.

“I’m incredibly proud of the talented team and collaborative culture that we’ve been able to build over the past few years,” says Matt Sattel, CRO at OpenX. “OpenX’s position as a leader in innovation allows us to deliver tremendous value to buyers, and I’m looking forward to continuing to drive success for our partners in this role and well into the future.”