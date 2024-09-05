NewsletterTechnology

OpenX Promotes Matt Sattel To CRO

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
3 Min Read

OpenX Technologies has promoted Matt Sattel to chief revenue officer. In this new role, Sattel will continue to lead the buyer development team while adding strategic partnerships and revenue operations to his remit.

Sattel has been instrumental in the company’s successful development of buy-side advertising products and the product strategy driving innovations such as TV by OpenX and the default removal of MFA from deals.

Under his leadership, the buyer development team has evolved the company’s exchange to deliver on unique buyer needs while establishing OpenX as the leader in supply-side curation. As CRO, Sattel will continue to report to John Gentry, CEO, and focus on growing revenue, expanding OpenX’s differentiated product offering, and developing culture within his teams.

“Matt has built an impressive buyer development team from both a commercial and a solutions perspective. His focus on co-innovation with our largest buyers has significantly fueled our growth, and I’m pleased to see him take on this new role in the C-suite,” said John Gentry, CEO at OpenX.

“Matt’s strong leadership, both within his team and at the executive level makes him ideal for this role.”

Sattel joined OpenX as VP of sales and partnerships and quickly rose to SVP, global buyer development, a team he’s grown five-fold.

In his tenure at OpenX, he has solidified his role as a leader, strengthening relationships with major holding companies and contributing to buy-side product strategy. With over a decade of experience in the industry, including senior posts at MiQ, Samba TV, Speakr, and xAd, Inc., Sattel is consistently recognised as a thought leader in the evolution of programmatic buying.

“I’m incredibly proud of the talented team and collaborative culture that we’ve been able to build over the past few years,” says Matt Sattel, CRO at OpenX. “OpenX’s position as a leader in innovation allows us to deliver tremendous value to buyers, and I’m looking forward to continuing to drive success for our partners in this role and well into the future.”

Related posts:

  1. Only A Third Of Aussie Marketers Label AI-Generated Social Media Content
  2. Salesforce Brings Key Sales, Service, Marketing, Commerce & Data Cloud Capabilities Together With New Foundations Upgrade
  3. OMG Australia Appoints Chief Marketing Officer From Within
  4. Marketers Are Ditching Elon Musk’s X In Droves, But Their Investment Plans Are At Odds With Consumers – Kantar Study
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

“Art Should Serve A Purpose, Whether Selling A Product Or Liberating Your Country”: What Marketers Can Learn From Art Nouveau Icon Alphonse Mucha
Elon Musk Golden Gate Bridge
Marketers Are Ditching Elon Musk’s X In Droves, But Their Investment Plans Are At Odds With Consumers – Kantar Study
TV Ratings (5/9/24): Socceroos Bahrain Embarrassment Beats The Paralympics
“The Luckiest Unlucky Thing To Ever Happen To Me”: Sunrise Host Shares Emotional Cancer Diagnosis
Register Lost your password?