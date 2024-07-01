oOh!media Wins West Gate Freeway Site & Adds Eight Large Format Digitals, Expanding Melbourne Portfolio

oOh!media has strengthened its presence in Melbourne by acquiring the landmark West Gate Freeway large format digital site. This acquisition, along with eight additional large format sites, increases oOh!’s large format digital portfolio in Melbourne by more than 50 per cent over the past 12 months.

Strategically located at the foot of the iconic West Gate Bridge in Port Melbourne, the high-impact double-sided digital billboard at 1 West Gate Freeway captures the attention of commuters travelling between the inner west and inner city at scale.

Joining oOh!’s extensive coverage of Melbourne’s major arterial roads, including key sites in South Melbourne, Brooklyn, and Laverton North, the new West Gate Freeway premium location delivers unparalleled visibility along the critical road link connecting Geelong and Melbourne’s burgeoning western suburbs to the city. The West Gate Freeway sees upwards of 200,000 vehicles daily, making it one of Australia’s busiest roads.

The new large-format digital acquisition is part of oOh!’s signature series – a collection of the most premium and sought-after digital and classic locations across Australia.

oOh! has further announced the addition of eight large format digital sites in Footscray, Sunshine West, Burwood, and Ringwood and two double-sided sites in Broadmeadows and South Morang.

Over the past 12 months oOh! has significantly extended its presence in Melbourne, adding 23 digital and four classic large format sites, which represent a 53 per cent increase in oOh!’s large format digital portfolio in Australia’s most populous city.

“Acquiring the premium West Gate Freeway large format digital site, along with eight additional digital sites, reflects our ongoing investment to deliver unparalleled visibility for advertisers across Melbourne. Strategically located on a major arterial road, the West Gate Bridge site, together with the other sites, ensures that brands achieve maximum exposure and presence, reinforcing our dedication to making brands unmissable,” said Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer, oOh!.

oOh!’s leading presence in the Melbourne CBD leverages a unique network of large format assets with key sites including the iconic six-storey ‘The Bourke’, Galleria, the Flinders Street Wonderwall, Melbourne Central Retail, and prime rail dominations at Flinders Street Station and Melbourne Central.