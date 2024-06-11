oOh!media Named Sustainability Winner At World Out Of Home Awards

oOh!media has taken out the Sustainability Award at this year’s World Out of Home Organisations (WOO) Awards.

Announced at WOO’s annual Congress in Hong Kong, it recognises innovation that marks an important step in reducing the environmental footprint of out-of-home advertising.

oOh! won the prestigious honour for its collaboration with GALE Pacific to develop the sustainable material – Ecobanner by GALE Pacific, the only Australian-made, PVC-free, flexible banner fabric that offers a 100% capable closed-loop recycling solution for large-format billboard advertising.

The initiative was driven by oOh!’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) team, in partnership with its printing arm, Cactus Imaging, which wanted a large format Out of Home solution that met the evolving sustainability demands of agencies and advertisers. Following extensive research with GALE Pacific, oOh! adopted Ecobanner by GALE Pacific as its default product for compatible large format billboards, thereby compelling advertisers to consider sustainability when it comes to their advertising choices.

The breakthrough material was first used during the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year at the iconic Glebe Island Silos, the largest Out of Home site in Australia, which is managed by oOh!.

“Our collaboration with GALE Pacific on Ecobanner exemplifies how innovation and sustainability can coexist, driving the Out of Home industry toward a more sustainable future. We’re delighted to receive this honour in a category that celebrates the great work being done in sustainability by OOH peers around the world,” said Cathy O’Connor, oOh! CEO, who attended the WOO Congress in Hong Kong.

“We are thrilled oOh!media’s use of Ecobanner by GALE Pacific has been recognised with the WOO Award for Sustainability. We’re proud to have created a truly circular solution for the Out of Home space and honoured to play a part in this achievement. We are excited to continue our partnership with oOh!media and offer eco-friendly textile innovations to meet the growing demands of sustainable advertising,” said John Paul Marcantonio, CEO of GALE Pacific.