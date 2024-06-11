AdvertisingNewsletter

oOh!media Named Sustainability Winner At World Out Of Home Awards

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
2 Min Read
L-R: Matthew Dearden, CEO Alight Media; Cathy O’Connor, CEO oOh!media, & Dino Burbidge, CEO Dinova Ltd.

oOh!media has taken out the Sustainability Award at this year’s World Out of Home Organisations (WOO) Awards.

Announced at WOO’s annual Congress in Hong Kong, it recognises innovation that marks an important step in reducing the environmental footprint of out-of-home advertising.

oOh! won the prestigious honour for its collaboration with GALE Pacific to develop the sustainable material – Ecobanner by GALE Pacific, the only Australian-made, PVC-free, flexible banner fabric that offers a 100% capable closed-loop recycling solution for large-format billboard advertising.

The initiative was driven by oOh!’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) team, in partnership with its printing arm, Cactus Imaging, which wanted a large format Out of Home solution that met the evolving sustainability demands of agencies and advertisers. Following extensive research with GALE Pacific, oOh! adopted Ecobanner by GALE Pacific as its default product for compatible large format billboards, thereby compelling advertisers to consider sustainability when it comes to their advertising choices.

The breakthrough material was first used during the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year at the iconic Glebe Island Silos, the largest Out of Home site in Australia, which is managed by oOh!.

“Our collaboration with GALE Pacific on Ecobanner exemplifies how innovation and sustainability can coexist, driving the Out of Home industry toward a more sustainable future. We’re delighted to receive this honour in a category that celebrates the great work being done in sustainability by OOH peers around the world,” said Cathy O’Connor, oOh! CEO, who attended the WOO Congress in Hong Kong.

“We are thrilled oOh!media’s use of Ecobanner by GALE Pacific has been recognised with the WOO Award for Sustainability. We’re proud to have created a truly circular solution for the Out of Home space and honoured to play a part in this achievement. We are excited to continue our partnership with oOh!media and offer eco-friendly textile innovations to meet the growing demands of sustainable advertising,” said John Paul Marcantonio, CEO of GALE Pacific.

Related posts:

  1. EssenceMediacom Retains Queensland Government Media Account
  2. Atomic 212° Nabs Sylvia Pickering From Mindshare
  3. IMAA Census Reveals Independent Media Agencies Forecast Ad Spend To Increase This Year
  4. Veridooh & Hivestack By Perion Partner To Meet Demand For Independent Verification For Programmatic DOOH
Avatar
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Penetrating Thighs & Titillating Tongues: Steamy Hot Sauce Posts Pinged By Ad Standards
“Por qué?” Dig Asks Why Aussies Aren’t Eating More Pork In New Brand Campaign For Australian Pork
TV Ratings (10/06/2024): Sport Does The Numbers As Olympics Edge Closer
Cummins&Partners Wins Equip Super Creative, Unveils New Brand Platform
Register Lost your password?